Perkz explains why Vitality took a different approach with its LEC roster this year
Team Vitality revamped its roster ahead of the 2023 LEC season, and star mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković shed some additional details on the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made “way more carefully” in an interview with Em Dash Esports on Jan. 24. The 24-year-old explained that contrary to last year, this time around Vitality had much more time to thoughtfully pick players for its LEC team.
Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
A rising LEC prospect is leading the league in kills through the first week of 2023 Winter Split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has swept through and many European League of Legends fans have gotten a good taste of what to expect from the best teams in the region. There is, however, one player who has gotten off to a red-hot start in his rookie campaign.
Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League
Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
DMZ’s season 2 will focus on difficulty tuning, add new missions and Exclusion Zone, and reset inventory
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is getting a refresh in the long awaited season two, and the biggest focus of the update appears to be tuning the mode’s difficulty to make the game easier. In the season two notes released today, one of the primary areas of focus...
Top lane breakouts, familiar bottom lane pairings and more: A deep dive on pro League’s current 2023 meta
The League of Legends competitive season is kicking off across the world, with some of the major regions having already started their respective 2023 Spring Splits. The LPL, the LCK, and the LEC are already underway, while the LCS is set to begin this week. Following the introduction of the...
Kaiser details why he’s confident Europe will be better this LEC split
The LEC underwent some format changes ahead of the 2023 season, and Team Vitality’s Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser thinks it will elevate Europe’s level to new heights. With the new format, the LEC competitors will play more best-of-three and best-of-five series throughout the year, which in the eyes of Kaiser, will improve the level of European teams.
EliGE outlines Liquid’s main goals in CS:GO this year
The 2023 CS:GO season began with BLAST Premier: Spring Groups this month, and Team Liquid’s Jonathan “EliGE” shed some light on his team’s goals. In an interview with James Banks on Jan. 24, EliGe didn’t hide the fact Liquid’s main target this year is to win a Major, something the organization has never done before.
Riot dev Phreak wants Yuumi to disappear from pro play with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
Yuumi was hit with a series of balance changes in League of Legends Patch 13.1B, which nerfed her base stats, passive, W, and E. The changes were met with backlash, but Riot Games developer Phreak defended the balance team’s decisions. The former LCS shoutcaster explained on his YouTube channel...
Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer justifies Roadhog and Sojourn nerfs, teases season 3 changes
The Overwatch 2 community has been impatiently waiting for meaningful changes to a few of the game’s most oppressive heroes, like Roadhog and Sojourn, since season two began on Dec. 6. Thankfully, the balance team released a patch today that tackles some of the community’s biggest gripes. To...
TSM expands Apex Legends division, welcomes former ALGS champion to its content creation roster
TSM has signed the EMEA ALGS Championship 2021 champion Mikkel “Mande” Hestbek as a streamer today, strengthening the organization’s arm of content creation in Apex Legends especially because he’s their only European streamer. The signing of Mande comes at a time when several esports organizations are...
BetBoom is dominating the Dota Pro Circuit thanks to a few borrowed TI-winning tactics
BetBoom has been one of the standout teams in the Dota Pro Circuit so far this season, which isn’t all that surprising considering how stacked their new line-up is, and how they’ve shuffled things around to make it work. As it stands, they’re currently undefeated in the Eastern European branch of the Winter Tour with five wins and zero losses, making them one of the first teams to qualify for the Lima Major with two games in hand.
How to play AP Zac mid like G2 Caps in League of Legends
If there’s one thing that the first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has shown fans, it’s that the meta launched alongside the start of League of Legends’ 2023 season is incredibly volatile and rewards players for opting for more unorthodox strategies. One of these strange...
All CS:GO teams qualified for 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Final
The 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups is well underway, meaning that CS:GO teams will start qualifying for the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Final in June 2023. The winner of each group in BLAST Premier Spring Groups secures a spot in the Final and so do the three best teams from the knockout stage. The remaining six partnered teams that don’t qualify for the Final will be sent to the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown in April.
Sentinels joins growing list of orgs releasing their Apex rosters
Split One of the ALGS North America Pro League has concluded and the top 10 of the 30 Apex Legends teams will represent NA at the Split One Playoffs in February 2023. The bottom eight teams, though, have been relegated to the Split Two Qualifiers, with Sentinels, one of the most dominant teams of 2021, dropping down after finishing the split in 23rd place.
Aurelion Sol’s arrival on League PBE delayed due to ‘tech issues’
League of Legends’ own Star Forger will land on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) client later than players expected. After announcing Aurelion Sol’s new kit just a couple of weeks ago, Riot Games is now delaying his arrival on the PBE due to some unspecified technical issues. Rob...
All League of Legends changes that have been delayed with Patch 13.2
On Jan. 20, Riot Games shared with the rest of the world that its systems in development were compromised due to a social engineering attack. Thankfully, player data and player information have not been breached and no information in that regard was gained. As a direct result of the attack, the content updates are expected to hit the live servers slightly behind schedule.
Warzone 2 will give all players customizable perks, 3-plate armor vests, and more starting in season 2
Warzone 2’s ongoing makeover will continue in a big way with season two of the Call of Duty BR, illustrated in a new blog post this afternoon. One of the bigger changes is that players will now be able to select their own perks in their loadouts. Previously, for some reason, there was only a pre-made selection of Perk Packages available. But they won’t be fully customizable just yet.
Apex Legends’ new DDoS protection feature is good news, but it isn’t foolproof
Apex Legends and Respawn continued to strengthen their lines of communication between developers and player base to start off 2023 yesterday, announcing some big news for players in the higher ranks of the game. So far, though, it doesn’t seem like everything is working out exactly as the devs intended.
VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM
The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night. Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.
