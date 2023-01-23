Public comment sought on county's Hazard Mitigation Plan

Morrison County is seeking public feedback on a recently updated draft of its Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP).

All county residents, along with other interested stakeholders — those in neighboring counties, tribal nations or working with affected agencies, for example — are encouraged to review and offer feedback. The updated plan on which input is sought includes an interactive website, a PDF of the draft plan and proposed mitigation actions.

The review and comment period is open for 15 days, through Feb. 6. The public can access the plan via the following websites:

• z.umn.edu/MorrisonHMP;

• morrison-county-hmp-umn.hub.arcgis.com/pages/mitigation-actions; and

• z.umn.edu/MorrisonSurveyHMP.

“Like all Minnesota counties, Morrison County is vulnerable to a variety of potential natural disasters, such as tornadoes, windstorms, severe winter storms, flooding, drought and extreme temperatures, which threaten the loss of life and property in the county,” read a statement from Morrison County Emergency Management (MCEM). “Planning for natural disasters minimizes the impact of these events that can cause vast economic loss and personal hardship.”

According to MCEM, the HMP is a “multi-jurisdictional plan” that covers Morrison County, along with each of its 16 incorporated municipalities. It also takes into account the needs and concerns of townships, school districts and other stakeholders participating in the plan.

Updates to the plan have been made under the direction of MCEM, in cooperation with U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and representatives from county departments, city and township governments, school districts and other key stakeholders. The team worked to identify cost-effective and sustainable actions to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life or property from natural hazards.

According to MCEM, some examples include improvement of roads and culverts that experience “repetitive flooding;” construction of safe rooms in area where residents and visitors are vulnerable to tornadoes and other severe storm events; burying powerlines that may fail due to heavy snow, ice or wind storms; ensuring timely emergency communication to the public through warning sirens and mass notification systems; and conducting public awareness and education campaigns to help people be prepared to take safe action before, during or following a hazard event.

“Hazard mitigation planning helps Morrison County and other jurisdictions protect their residents,” read the statement. “Working with local communities through the process helps identify vulnerabilities and develop strategies to reduce or eliminate the effects of a potential hazard.”

According to MCEM, increasing public awareness of natural disasters and encouraging personal preparedness helps “create a community that is resilient to disaster.” It also helps to break the cycle of response and recovery.

Updating the plan also helps keep Morrison County and its jurisdictions eligible to apply for FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant funding for projects that help reduce or eliminate the impacts of future natural hazard events.

“Community feedback is vital to the success of the plan,” read the statement. “Morrison County invites public review and feedback of the draft plan prior to submitting it to the state of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for review.”

Feedback can be provided via online comment forms at the aforementioned sites, or directly to MCEM.