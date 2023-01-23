Read full article on original website
Colorado lawmakers look to AI to detect wildfires early
DENVER (AP) — A bill introduced in the Colorado legislature would create a $2 million pilot program to use cameras, likely with artificial intelligence technology, in high-risk locations to help identify fires before they burn out of control. The bill comes a year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes. The goal is for cameras and an AI algorithm to detect the plume of smoke and alert first responders who can stomp out the blaze before it grows. The proposed pilot program to help quench increasingly drastic wildfires in Colorado will receive its first hearing from lawmakers on Thursday.
Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state's tax code
SEATTLE (AP) — An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code is coming before the Washington state Supreme Court. Washington is one of nine states without an income tax, and its reliance on sales and fuel taxes falls disproportionately on low-income residents. Democrats in Olympia enacted a 7% capital gains tax in 2021 on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets. It was expected to be paid by 7,000 people and to bring in close to a half-billion dollars a year. But it faces a legal challenge from wealthy residents and business groups who say it violates the state and federal constitutions.
California sees further reductions in severity of drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California continues to see regional reductions in the severity of its longstanding drought after recent deluges from atmospheric rivers. The U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly update Thursday shows severe drought has been reduced to moderate drought in most of the San Joaquin Valley. And the lowest level — abnormal dryness — has replaced moderate drought on the entire central coast, including Monterey Bay. Most of the state, however, remains in moderate or severe drought, with only a fraction on the far north coast entirely free of drought. The worst categories of drought — exceptional and extreme — were eliminated earlier this month.
Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have conceded two of the people most responsible for overseeing the state's lethal injection drugs testified incorrectly under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination. The revelation from a court filing last week comes on the heels of an independent report that found Tennessee has never correctly tested drugs for its executions since rewriting the state's lethal injection protocol in 2018. The admission that the state employee tasked with finding the drugs and a private-sector pharmacist who provides them “incorrectly testified” came in a court challenge by a death row inmate.
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State. He was one of State’s top receivers and expected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense. Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence. A police report says he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused abrasions to her shins. Thomas says he never struck her.
