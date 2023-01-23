Brawl At Boston Latin Academy Sends Student To Hospital

One student was injured after a fight broke out at college preparatory school in Boston, reports said.

The fight involving four middle schoolers happened at Boston Latin Academy around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, NBC10 Boston reports .

The one student who was injured was treated by the school nurse before being taken to the hospital as a precaution. They have since been released, Head of School Gavin Smith said in a statement.

A video of the altercation was posted by Live Boston on Twitter . Warning: the video contains graphic content which may be sensitive to some viewers.

The fight was broken up by school staff and Boston Police are also investigating "the potential use of a dangerous sharp object," Smith added. He also said that disciplinary action from law enforcement could be carried out against the students involved.

"Violence in our schools and anywhere in our community is completely unacceptable," Superintendent for Boston Public Schools Mary Skipper said in a statement.

"Ensuring that students are safe is our highest priority," Skipper added. "We are working continuously to create a safe, welcoming environment where our students and faculty are respected and challenged academically."

Resources were being made available for students later in the week as well. The investigation is ongoing.