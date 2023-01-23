Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Oregon Health Authority’s new food cart rules took effect this month after 3-year grace period
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — New statewide mobile food unit rules officially went into effect Jan. 1, following a three-year grace period to give operators time to come into compliance, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday. The new rules for mobile food units, or food carts, were established on Feb....
thatoregonlife.com
This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day
If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
One Gorgeous Must-Visit Oregon Lake Ranks #1 Deepest In the Nation
Lake Chelan In Washington State Ranks In The Top 15 Deepest Lakes In Washington. There's a list of the 15 deepest lakes in the nation posted and three of those lakes are a quick road trip from the Tri-Cities. If you are looking to get out of town on a...
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law
A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers. Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
traveloregon.com
Up Your Vintage Game on a 4-Day Antiquing Road Trip in Oregon
When you’re not photographing waterfalls, skiing or experiencing the beauty of Mt. Hood or the Columbia River Gorge, it’s fun to hit the road and enjoy life in the many small towns here. Renowned for its antique shops housed in unique historic buildings that show off the character of rural life in days gone by, these places are great to pick up some Oregon memorabilia or secondhand luxuries. Almost all are open year-round, too, for a break on any road trip. Here are some of our favorites and other vintage experiences to enjoy on the trip.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
mybasin.com
NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM
The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
Oregon ranks highly in personal income. Some of its least populous counties, not so much.
Of the many divisions between urban and rural Oregon, personal income is among the starkest. People living near Oregon’s biggest cities earn nearly twice as much as those living in remote, sparsely populated areas. That’s according to a new report from the Oregon Employment Department. For example, Washington...
philomathnews.com
Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission following in-person interviews with the candidates in February.
10 Oregon restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Several Oregon restaurants and chefs were named as James Beard semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
WWEEK
There’s an Overlap Between Chronic Homelessness and What Oregon Does Worst
In Oregon, a state heralded for its recreational outdoor lifestyle, a state whose largest city has a massive community of bike riders, there is a chronic shortage of rehab beds for patients with brain injuries. How?. Despite the intersection of untreated brain trauma and our crisis of untreated mental illness...
Popular Oregon Coast Attractions
Come take a closer look at some of the most popular Oregon Coast Attractions and explore the secrets of this breathtaking region. From the iconic Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach to the charming coastal town of Newport and the scenic hiking trails of the Cape Falcon Trail, we'll uncover the best spots to visit and the must-see sights along the way.
James Schroeder, longtime Medicaid-focused clinician and health care executive, is new head of Oregon Health Authority
Gov. Tina Kotek appointed a 20-year health care veteran earlier this month to lead the Oregon Health Authority, at least temporarily. James Schroeder, who most recently served as CEO of the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, Health Share of Oregon, is her choice for interim director. “James brings over 20...
State elections officials chose not to investigate residency complaint against new Democratic state representative
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly...
KTVZ
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
