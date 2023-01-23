ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
thatoregonlife.com

This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day

If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
OREGON CITY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed

Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law

A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers.  Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law  appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
traveloregon.com

Up Your Vintage Game on a 4-Day Antiquing Road Trip in Oregon

When you’re not photographing waterfalls, skiing or experiencing the beauty of Mt. Hood or the Columbia River Gorge, it’s fun to hit the road and enjoy life in the many small towns here. Renowned for its antique shops housed in unique historic buildings that show off the character of rural life in days gone by, these places are great to pick up some Oregon memorabilia or secondhand luxuries. Almost all are open year-round, too, for a break on any road trip. Here are some of our favorites and other vintage experiences to enjoy on the trip.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983

Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
PORTLAND, OR
mybasin.com

NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM

The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission following in-person interviews with the candidates in February.
OREGON STATE
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Popular Oregon Coast Attractions

Come take a closer look at some of the most popular Oregon Coast Attractions and explore the secrets of this breathtaking region. From the iconic Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach to the charming coastal town of Newport and the scenic hiking trails of the Cape Falcon Trail, we'll uncover the best spots to visit and the must-see sights along the way.
KTVZ

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy