Historic Preservation Board awards signage grant
SIDNEY -- The Sidney Historic Preservation Board recently awarded a signage grant to Main Street Games. The signage grant funds are allocated through the City of Sidney's LB840 program. Main Street Games is a Board Game and Arcade store with more than 100 arcade games as well as a wide...
WNCC trains for the Trades
SIDNEY -- Western Nebraska Community College is seeking to train for the trades. Part-time instructors are sought for the Sidney, Alliance, Chadron and Scottsbluff campuses. The priority is instructors for the Introduction to Basic Construction Skills. WNCC is also prioritizing instructors in General Carpentry. Additionally, WNCC is seeking instructors in...
Parts of southeast Gering to be designated for redevelopment
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering City Council will be designating parts of southeast Gering as substandard and blighted and will be looking for ways to improve the area. On Monday, the Gering City Council passed a resolution that would designate 125 acres east of Kimball Avenue, north of Nebraska 71, west of Pappas Boulevard, and south of J Street as an area that is substandard and blighted.
City Council supports LB712
SIDNEY -- A Bill is before the Nebraska Legislature that could help Panhandle communities with the U.S. Air Force missile update program. Sidney City Manager David Scott told the Sidney City Council Tuesday LB 712, introduced by Senators Brian Hardin (District 48) and Steve Erdman (District 47) introduced a bill first read January 18. The Bill calls for amending Section 84-612, Revised Cumulative Supplement, to include $26 million for areas affected by the missile development.
Scottsbluff-Gering Area Awarded Class B Girls State Golf Another Four Years
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Class B Girls State Golf Tournament will be in the Scottsbluff-Gering area another four years. The Nebraska Schools Activities Association making the announcement Wednesday. After a successful past couple years of hosting Class B state girls action at both Scotts Bluff Country Club and Monument Shadows Golf Course the area will host the event again in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
Air Force town hall draws a large crowd as Kimball residents learn of real estate impacts of Sentinel Program
KIMBALL, Neb.--The United States Air Force and Army Corp of Engineers were in Kimball on Tuesday night to shine a light on the real estate needs of the Sentinel Program that they hope to break ground on in the Fall of 2023. The Sentinel Program aims to upgrade the infrastructure of the minuteman missile silos in and area that stretches from Cheyenne to Sidney, and Sterling to Gering.
City Council meets tonight
SIDNEY -- The Sidney City Council meets in regular session at 7 p.m. tonight. The agenda includes comments from the public, the Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce quarterly report, discussion on support for Legislative Bill 712 and reports from the City manager, council members and department managers. Legislative Bill 712...
Mysterious message airing over-and-over on 104.3 FM in Kimball area
KIMBALL - If you've been scanning the dial of your radio this week around the Kimball area, you may have noticed the 104.3 FM signal coming through louder and clearer with a repetitive message. "Want to win $1000? Be listening Feb. 1 at 9 a.m." is set on repeat and...
Wind drifting county roads north of Potter, schools delay classes Thursday
POTTER -- Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs is advising not to drive county roads north of Potter unless necessary. Frerichs contacted News Channel Nebraska this afternoon to report winds and snow have resulted in several roads north of Potter blown and drifted shut. He said the Cheyenne County Highway Department crews are working to clear the roads; however, three of the snowplows are stuck.
Nebraska troopers seize over 300 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Sidney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Pennsylvanians were arrested Monday after troopers found over 300 pounds of marijuana in their car near Sidney. Around 3:50 p.m., a trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle on a road just south of Dix, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The trooper then smelled...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300029 00:15 TRAFFIC STOP : traffic stop on a black 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for a driver's side headlight out. Contacted the driver and discovered he was operating the vehicle on a learners permit only Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300030 19:56 10-44 : MVA NON INJURY1200 E 10th St //...
Three arrested after two separate incidents in Kimball County
KIMBALL, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people in two separate drug-related incidents in Kimball County. Troopers said they saw a Toyota van parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80, near mile marker 8 in Kimball County, at 11:40 a.m. MT on Jan. 22. The Toyota reportedly had vehicle trouble and the troopers stopped to assist the driver.
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for identity theft, burglary
The following are reports from local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty. At 1:05 p.m. Nip Ha, 39, was arrested at 100 College Ave., in Sterling, on charges of possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, unauthorized use of a financial taxation device $300 to $1,000, theft $300 to $999 and identity theft.
Sidney Teams Notch Wins Over Torrington
SIDNEY – The Sidney Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball teams scored impressive wins over Torrington in a make-up game at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility on Tuesday. The game was postponed from December 16, because of weather. The Lady Raiders ran past the Trailblazers 57-25 while the Red Raiders cruised to a 78-42 win.
