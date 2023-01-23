DESOTO COUNTY ROUNDUP: Bulldog boys soccer peaking at right time

DeSoto County boys soccer team peaking for districts

The DeSoto County boys soccer team bounced back from a lackluster week and won all three games this past week. They had a combined 14-1 score, with only Booker managing to find the back of the net during an 8-1 Bulldogs romp. A strong 2-0 district win over Lemon Bay started off the week followed by a hard-fought 4-0 win at Charlotte.

The district tournament begins Wednesday with the Bulldogs sitting on top of District 4A-12 with a 3-0-1 record. Their overall record is 13-3-2.

Five of the top nine points leaders in the district wear the DeSoto blue and white. Bolito Vargas has a comfortable lead over the rest of the district with 63 points, 20 points more anyone else. He leads the district in goals and trails teammate Chunco Gutierrez in assists by one, 20-19. Other Bulldogs in the top nine include Sam Etiene with 24 points as well as Jonathon Gutierrez and Joan Gamez, who both have 22.

The Desoto boys basketball team wore the collar last week, going 0-2 with a loss at Sarasota and then a home loss to North Port by four points. In Sarasota, the Bulldogs shot just 22% from the floor hitting on just eight field goals in 36 attempts. Just five offensive rebounds, along with the low shooting percentage added up to a running clock for the Sailors.

The Bulldogs played a better game at home against North Port, outrebounding the Bobcats. DeSoto also had more assists, steals and blocks but came up short on the scoreboard. The Bulldogs have been flirting with the .500 mark all season, and with the pair of losses dropped to 8-9. They are 3-1 in the district, which puts them second in the District 4A-11 race to Lake Placid, whom the Bulldogs faced Tuesday night.

They will be home on Thursday for a non-district game with Manatee, which is also senior night.

The Lady Bulldogs basketball team also took a double dip with a road loss at Venice and then a 10-point loss at home to Lake Region. They are playing short-handed and hope to get all of their pieces back together for games this week. They are mired in a losing streak, finishing on the wrong end of the scoreboard in five of their last six games. Their only win came against Tenoroc, which has just one win this season.

They were at Port Charlotte Tuesday and will finish their season Wednesday, hosting Palmetto on senior night. They have an 11-8 record and are second in the district with a 4-1 record.

The girls soccer team went to LaBelle last week and lost 8-0 to a tough team that has only lost once this season. The district tournament begins Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, the girls weightlifting team will be in Lake Placid for their district tournament.