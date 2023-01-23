ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL insider shares why Aaron Rodgers trade would be so difficult

By Steve DelVecchio
 2 days ago
Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is planning to take some time before deciding if he will play in the NFL next season, but the star quarterback has not ruled out playing somewhere other than Green Bay. Neither have the Packers, apparently.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said over the weekend that both Rodgers and the Packers know a trade could become necessary this offseason. During a Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was asked for his thoughts on Rodgers potentially changing teams. He said it is possible but would take a historic commitment from the team that acquired the reigning NFL MVP.

“If you look at the way his contract is structured, a trade is possible. You can do it financially, you can come up with the compensation,” Rapoport said. “I think Green Bay likes what they have in Jordan Love, so if they got the right package they could do a deal.

“It would be $60 million for one season that someone would pay him. That is what he’s on the books for, cash, for one season. Let’s say you’re the Jets, and you’re like we’re gonna go all in, we’re trading for Aaron Rodgers. You’re going to be trading for a quarterback you’re giving up a first-round pick for, probably more, and pay $60 million. You could do it, but that is an astronomical amount.”

Rodgers could, in theory, agree to a restructured contract with a new team, but that would require kicking the financial hit down the road. No matter what, the 39-year-old would be one of the most costly quarterbacks in NFL history when you factor in both draft-pick compensation and the contract.

Rodgers has made it clear that he only wants to return to Green Bay under one condition . It is also possible that he could retire, which is something he gave thought to last offseason.

