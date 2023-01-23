ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Company offers $1,000 to eat cheese before bed

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A mattress-reviewing website is seeking study participants willing to get paid $1,000 to eat cheese snacks before going to sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bS8P_0kOdte8t00
Mattress-rating website Sleep Junkie is seeking five people to get paid $1,000 to participate in a study requiring them to snack on cheese before bed. Photo by Daria-Yakovleva/Pixabay.com

Sleep Junkie announced it is seeking five "dairy dreamers" for a study that seeks to address the commonly held belief that consuming cheese or other dairy products before bed leads to nightmares.

"We also want to look at, if this is true, do different cheeses have more of an effect than others?" the company's post states.

The five chosen dairy dreamers will be asked to track their sleep and provide written evaluations of their sleep quality, energy level throughout the day and reports on dreams and nightmares after consuming various cheese products before going to sleep.

"We're also aware that it isn't just nightmares that can play havoc on a good night's sleep so we wanted to see if there was a link between the different types of cheese and other symptoms that can leave you feeling unrested," Sleep Junkie spokeswoman Dorothy Chambers said in the announcement.

The study will last for three months. Applications are being accepted through Feb. 10.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 37

Linda Uptegrove
1d ago

LOOK FOR THE CHEESE THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT ....i live cheese of many kinds BUT eating "" goat cheese "" would be questionable

Reply(3)
2
Related
New York Post

You could be paid $1,000 to eat cheese before bed

You’d be working on your “night cheese.” A new study looks to prove that eating cheese before bed can cause nightmares. The study — undertaken by Sleep Junkie — is looking for five American testers to slice their way through several types of cheeses every week, asking the participants to record their dreams and nightmares. Sleep Junkie is sweetening the deal by giving their “dairy dreamers” $1,000 upon completion of the study. “The chosen candidates will be paid for their work and all cheese costs will be expensed,” reads the official job description. “Our dairy dreamers will become our official cheese testers, providing honest feedback on how eating various kinds of cheese before bed impacts their sleep quality.” According to the website, applicants must be over 21, own a smartwatch or fitness tracker, sleep alone, have a consistent sleep schedule, not suffer from any sleep-related issues and — probably most important — not be dairy- or lactose-intolerant. The study is expected to take place between March and May. Sleep Junkie is calling for “self-starters, honest, with good writing skills and [who] enjoy both sleeping and eating” to apply for the study.
Popculture

Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn

(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
msn.com

52,000 TVs Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled for "Serious Hazards," Officials Warn

Slide 1 of 5: Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.READ THIS NEXT: 28,000 Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Recalled After Reports of Carbon Monoxide Leaks.Read the original article on Best Life.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
524K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy