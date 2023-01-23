Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
STMicroelectronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GENEVA (AP) _ STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.25 billion. On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had net income of $1.32. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
MySanAntonio
Amalgamated Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.8 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $82.8 million in the period....
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton beats quarterly profit estimates
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher home prices as demand outpaced supply due to raw material and labor shortages.
Zacks.com
IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control
JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
Are tech layoffs the canary in the US jobs market?
The U.S. economy will probably see more job cuts in coming months after a wave of layoffs at Big Tech companies including Google, Microsoft and Twitter.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Cannabis Company MariMed Closes $35M Credit Facility To Boost Strategic Growth Plans
MariMed, Inc. MRMD, a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced it closed a $35 million secured credit facility with Chicago Atlantic Advisors, LLC as the lead lender. "I am delighted to announce the closing of this transformative credit facility (...) MariMed is known for its operational and financial discipline, resulting in one of the strongest balance sheets in the cannabis industry, enabling us to secure this funding," said Jon Levine, MariMed president and interim CEO. "While we are capable of funding our current growth plans with cash flow from operations, the time is right to raise capital and accelerate these plans, which we believe will result in meaningful returns to our shareholders."
Benzinga
The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
PACCAR Registers 22% Top-Line Growth In Q4
PACCAR Inc PCAR reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $8.13 billion. Net sales and revenues from Truck, Parts, and Other improved 22.8% to $7.7 billion. Revenues from Financial Services rose 1.1% to $394.8 million. Revenue from U.S. and Canada rose 24% Y/Y to $4.7 billion, and Europe...
3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,084,445 shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 25,061,389 shares and 12.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Thursday that its profits rose 6% in its latest quarter from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe. The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down on Wednesday....
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
NASDAQ
European shares gain on earnings optimism
Jan 26 (Reuters) - European shares marched higher on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased some worries about the impact of stubborn inflation and slowing economic growth on corporate profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.4% in morning trade, with retail .SXRP and financial...
MySanAntonio
Tesla says its 4Q profit rose 59%, expects strong demand
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker. The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it earned $3.69 billion...
Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce
Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.
J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts as profit, revenue slip
Johnson & Johnson beat earnings expectations in the final quarter of 2022 even as a strong dollar and sinking COVID-19 vaccine sales hurt revenue. The health care giant also debuted on Tuesday a better-than-expected 2023 earnings forecast. J&J said fourth-quarter earnings slipped 26% to $3.52 billion and revenue declined 4.4% to $23.71 billion. Sales were hurt last year by the strong U.S. dollar, which is currently worth more than a euro. That can affect companies with a lot of international business because they have to convert those sales into dollars when they report earnings.
