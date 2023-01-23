Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] forms a near-term bull flag; bids can be placed at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The bull flag indicated $24.2k as a target. The presence of a bullish breaker offered greater support to BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] noted impressive gains in January 2023. During...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
ambcrypto.com
Are Uniswap’s [UNI] high fees threatening the popularity of the DEX
High fees on Uniswap could lead to users searching for cheaper alternatives. Order flow toxicity and a decline in organic transactions on Uniswap could cause disinterest in the DEX. Uniswap [UNI] ranked third in the crypto space in terms of fees charged to users. According to Token Terminal’s tweet on...
ambcrypto.com
Recap of Tron’s growth journey and why TRX should be in your watch list
Tron’s prospects look good after the robust growth it achieved in 2023. TRX could benefit from the network growth but only if the market is aligned positively. Crypto-savvy observers and enthusiasts may have noticed that the Tron blockchain network has been receiving an increasing share of the spotlight. This has been the case for the last few months and a new update from the network reveals why.
ambcrypto.com
Is Bitcoin in early bull phase? Refer to these metrics for an answer
Bitcoin entered the early stages of a bull phase, as per CryptoQuant’s data. A decline in Bitcoin returns compared to other cycles was observed. Bitcoin has entered the early stages of a bull phase, according to recent data provided by CryptoQuant. Now, you might ask for a more detailed...
ambcrypto.com
SushiSwap: Estimating the viability of a trend reversal based on these metrics
SushiSwap’s market indicators suggested a potential trend reversal. However, SUSHI’s on-chain metrics remained bullish. On 24 January, DeFiLlama revealed that the trading volume of SushiSwap [SUSHI] on Arbitrum was steadily increasing. As per the tweet, on 23 January, 44.6% of the total SushiSwap trading volume occurred on Arbitrum.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink highlights Proof-of-Reserve as Social Volume spikes: LINK to rise next?
Chainlink saw a spike in its Social Volume recently, taking it to the highest in over six months. LINK saw a higher average number of Daily Active users in January. In a post on 23 January, Chainlink [LINK] highlighted the Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) and its advantages. Because of the FTX crash in 2022, the concept gained widespread attention.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin sharks may have the final say on LTC’s direction- Here’s why
Litecoin’s $1 million transactions reached a January high. The LTC’s possible direction could be dependent on continual whale action. After hitting highs earlier in January, Litecoin [LTC] whales have stamped their authority in the market again as large transactions hit peak levels. According to Santiment, whale transactions around...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: As January comes to an end, here’s what you should expect next month
BTC’s MVRV rests above 1, indicating that the market might have entered a bullish mid-term stage. Open Interest has been on a steady increase since the year started. The recent rally in Bitcoin’s [BTC] price in the last few weeks led to a sharp increase in the coin’s market-value-to-realized-value ratio (MVRV), which according to CryptoQuant pseudonymous analyst Greatest Trader, implied that the market might have entered a bullish mid-term stage.
ambcrypto.com
Apple to launch VR on Decentraland: Could MANA become metaverse king
Apple’s VR launch later in the year could set another bullish tone for MANA. Trading volume decreased, but so has selling pressure rationale. In 2021, conversations held around the metaverse and virtual reality were at their peak, even in the cryptocurrency space. This heightened talk was one reason why tokens like Decentraland [MANA] and The Sandbox [SAND] reached considerable All-Time Highs (ATH).
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot outshines other networks in the last month with the highest…
In the last 30 days, Polkadot saw the highest number of development activity. User activity on the chain climbed during the period. Polkadot [DOT] has emerged as a leading blockchain in terms of development activity, according to Santiment. The network recorded the highest number of GitHub commits in the last month, showing a high level of development activity and engagement from its protocols deployed on the interoperable blockchain.
ambcrypto.com
TRON becomes legal tender in this country: Here’s how TRX will be affected
St. Maarten announced plans to adopt TRON as a legal tender. TRX’s price reacted positively and so did the metrics. TRON [TRX] reached another milestone on 24 January, taking another step towards the network’s goal of increasing its global adoption. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, revealed that St. Maarten announced its plans to adopt TRON as legal tender.
ambcrypto.com
Curve Finance to increase pools with additional gauges on Ethereum
The whales on Curve Finance have requested for more gauges to be added to Ethereum. CRV was significantly overbought at press time and might be due for a price correction. Following a request from whale addresses on its platform, Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve Finance has put forward a proposal to add more gauges to its liquidity pools on Ethereum.
ambcrypto.com
Here is why MATIC traders can expect selling pressure to increase at $1.03
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $1.05 has posed stern resistance in the past two weeks. A revisit to the 12-hour bullish breaker and Fibonacci retracement level could be expected. Polygon [MATIC] saw...
Apple, Disney, Salesforce: Why are the world’s best companies failing to innovate on the future of work?
Apple's Tim Cook is one of several leading CEOs who say remote work has had a negative effect on innovation. This month, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger demanded that all employees return to the office for at least four days a week. “In a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, Iger said.”
ambcrypto.com
Analyzing Cardano’s potential for price correction amid Djed stablecoin launch
Cardano’s stablecoin will be launched next week. ADA will likely shed the gains it has recorded so far this year. Cardano’s [ADA] native over-collateralized stablecoin, Djed will be launched “next week,” as per a 24 January blog post published by COTI, the layer-1 scalable enterprise network powering the coin.
ambcrypto.com
ETH staking service providers’ dominance is concerning, here’s why
70% of Ethereum staked is controlled by staking services, which has raised concerns about decentralization. Revenue generated by Ethereum has increased despite a decline in trading activity. According to data provided by glassnode, it was observed that 70.86% of all Ethereum staked on the beacon chain was being staked by...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum short-term gains wiped out: Can bulls prevent further plunge
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETH’s weak fundamentals could delay immediate price reversal. Short-term Ethereum holders’ profits could be cut to size. Ethereum [ETH] dropped below its $1,600 mark after Bitcoin...
TechCrunch
QuickNode raises $60M at $800M valuation to become the ‘AWS or Azure of blockchain’
QuickNode, a blockchain deployment platform, has raised $60 million in a Series B round for an $800 million valuation, the company’s CEO and co-founder, Alex Nabutovsky, told TechCrunch. The round was led by 10T Holdings, with participation from Tiger Global, Seven Seven Six Ventures and QED Investors, among others....
ambcrypto.com
DeFi protocol GNS sees growth in trading fees – Will users make a beeline for it
Gains Network registered a sharp uptick in trading fees. The protocol’s native token was up by 7% at press time. Gains Network [GNS], a decentralized perpetuals exchange, was making rapid strides in the DeFi ecosystem. According to a post by Wu Blockchain on 24 January, Gains Network touched a cumulative transaction volume of more than $1 billion over the past week, recording a jump of around 78%.
