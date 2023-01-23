ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take one last *virtual* ride through Splash Mountain

Yesterday, January 22, 2023 was the official last day of operation for Splash Mountain in Disney World before it closed permanently.

Beginning Monday, Splash Mountain will undergo a transformation and reopen in 2024 as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by the 2009 animated film “The Princess and the Frog.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take riders on a journey inspired by the story and characters from the film, and picks up where the story left off, Disney said.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the line for the attraction was reportedly near 4 hours on its final day in operation.

If you weren’t able to take one last ride on the nostalgic attraction, watch the video below and take one last “virtual” ride through and down Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom.

There is one remaining version of Splash Mountain (with the Song of the South theme) at Tokyo Disneyland that is still currently in operation. Disney has not yet announced whether that version of the ride will get the Princess and the Frog update as well.

