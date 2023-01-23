ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. Jonathan David-Epp Simonji, 26, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Shot or shots fired outside Taylorsville High, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — Three teenage boys are being questioned by police following a report of a shot or shots being fired in the parking lot at Taylorsville High School, prompting the lockdown of several schools on Thursday. No injuries were reported. Taylorsville police Thursday night continued to search for at...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Body found in old limestone kiln in northern Salt Lake foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an old limestone kiln in north Salt Lake City. Police received a report of a possible death Wednesday in the foothills above 1100 N. Beck Street. Officers used a drone and discovered the body, then hiked to the kiln and discovered that the person was dead, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Cab driver wanted for allegedly groping passenger

MIDVALE — A cab driver is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he was driving to a Midvale hotel. Shah Zaman Khan, 62, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The woman ordered a cab on June 26 to...
MIDVALE, UT
1 person dead after crash on Mountain View Corridor

WEST VALLEY CITY — One person is dead after a crash involving a box truck and a passenger vehicle in West Valley City. A box truck was stopped at a traffic light in the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor prior to the highway's junction with state Route 201 when it was hit from behind by a passenger vehicle, according to a tweet from the West Valley City Police Department. The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed in the collision, police said.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
4 people safe after explosion in Lehi home

LEHI — An early morning fire caused by an explosion resulted in major structural damage to a Lehi home on Friday. Four individuals were in the home and all of them were able to get out; two had minor injuries, according to Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with Lehi Fire Department. No one needed to be taken to the hospital.
LEHI, UT
Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Postseason drought: Are the Runnin' Utes bound for an NCAA Tournament bid?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah had just held Oregon State to 16 first-half points in a road environment that hasn't always been kind to the Runnin' Utes. The game was far from over on Thursday night, but the Beavers lacked any real offensive threat to challenge the visiting team. It's at that point when the Pac-12 Networks' J.B. Long and Eldridge Recasner, the network's commentators for the game, made the case for Utah as an NCAA Tournament team.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Corner Canyon, Skyridge top inaugural 6A competitive cheer championships

OREM — As soon as Corner Canyon's competitive cheer team hit its first routine in the show category at the 6A state competitive cheer championships, head coach Whitney Lunt had a good feeling. The Chargers were perfect in show, Lunt explained, meaning there was only one thing left to...
OREM, UT
GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years

SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as general manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, he sometimes can't believe it happened. "For 21 years I've been part of the magic, and I still pinch myself," Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle. "So, for me, this is where it started and this is the symbol of the choir as a whole."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Weber State does just enough down the stretch in win over Idaho

OGDEN — What once was a 21-point lead dwindled down to as low as six before Weber State did what it needed to do and held on for a 73-65 win over the University of Idaho. The Wildcats (11-10, 6-2 Big Sky) never trailed against the Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky) and looked to be on their way to an easy blowout win after about 30 minutes of game play. But in the final 10 minutes of the game, Idaho went on a 21-6 run to make things a little more interesting before Weber State's free throw shooting put the game away.
OGDEN, UT

