ksl.com
Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. Jonathan David-Epp Simonji, 26, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with...
ksl.com
Shot or shots fired outside Taylorsville High, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — Three teenage boys are being questioned by police following a report of a shot or shots being fired in the parking lot at Taylorsville High School, prompting the lockdown of several schools on Thursday. No injuries were reported. Taylorsville police Thursday night continued to search for at...
ksl.com
'Ball of fire': Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family's security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the backyard of...
ksl.com
Body found in old limestone kiln in northern Salt Lake foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an old limestone kiln in north Salt Lake City. Police received a report of a possible death Wednesday in the foothills above 1100 N. Beck Street. Officers used a drone and discovered the body, then hiked to the kiln and discovered that the person was dead, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
ksl.com
Former Murray mayor accused of spitting in driver's face in road rage case
MURRAY — The former longtime mayor of Murray has been charged with spitting in the face of another driver during a road rage incident. Daniel Clarence Snarr, 73, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with propelling a bodily substance in a person's face, a class A misdemeanor. But...
ksl.com
Cab driver wanted for allegedly groping passenger
MIDVALE — A cab driver is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he was driving to a Midvale hotel. Shah Zaman Khan, 62, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The woman ordered a cab on June 26 to...
ksl.com
1 person dead after crash on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person is dead after a crash involving a box truck and a passenger vehicle in West Valley City. A box truck was stopped at a traffic light in the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor prior to the highway's junction with state Route 201 when it was hit from behind by a passenger vehicle, according to a tweet from the West Valley City Police Department. The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed in the collision, police said.
ksl.com
'You're going to see what kind of monster I am,' fugitive allegedly tells woman before assault
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say absconded from a halfway house after recently being released from prison is in custody again following a violent assault on a woman in her 70s who had befriended the man while he was incarcerated. New court documents outline the disturbing details of...
ksl.com
4 people safe after explosion in Lehi home
LEHI — An early morning fire caused by an explosion resulted in major structural damage to a Lehi home on Friday. Four individuals were in the home and all of them were able to get out; two had minor injuries, according to Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with Lehi Fire Department. No one needed to be taken to the hospital.
ksl.com
Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
ksl.com
Utahn who murdered weeks after being paroled sent back to prison for 25 years to life
OGDEN — Second District Judge Cristina Ortega said two words came to mind while reading the pre-sentence report for Ryan Joseph Dash: "executed" and "ambush." "This offense is clearly an example of extreme cruelty and depravity," she said of the murder he committed just three weeks after Dash was released from the Utah State Prison in early 2020.
ksl.com
Could trains be moved underground in the heart of Salt Lake City?
SALT LAKE CITY — Christian Lenhart's interest in revitalizing the historic Rio Grande railroad station began when he served as a FrontRunner rail host years ago, when he discovered people coming downtown had to travel a few blocks from the area to find somewhere to be. He'd inform riders...
ksl.com
Homeless advocates say Salt Lake City is 'not acting in good faith' ahead of count
SALT LAKE CITY — Delilah Baker sat on a bench outside the Rio Grande Depot with what was left of her few belongings beside her and watched the remaining police cars pull away. "How do they expect you to get on your feet when they keep pushing you down?"...
ksl.com
Hundreds turn Wasatch Front Regional Council meeting into anti-gondola protest
SALT LAKE CITY — The Wasatch Front Regional Council on Thursday voted to release its transportation plan for public comment during an uncharacteristically charged meeting that brought out hundreds of Utahns to protest. The contention stems from the plan's inclusion of the Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, which the Utah...
ksl.com
Traffic stop yields 155 pounds of marijuana, nearly 1,200 THC vape cartridges
TOOELE — Two people were arrested in Tooele County on Tuesday after troopers found a variety of marijuana and THC products in their vehicle, including more than 100 pounds of marijuana. Jacqueline Loxley, 55, and Stephen Jaycox, 69, were booked into the Tooele County Jail for investigation of possessing...
ksl.com
Postseason drought: Are the Runnin' Utes bound for an NCAA Tournament bid?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah had just held Oregon State to 16 first-half points in a road environment that hasn't always been kind to the Runnin' Utes. The game was far from over on Thursday night, but the Beavers lacked any real offensive threat to challenge the visiting team. It's at that point when the Pac-12 Networks' J.B. Long and Eldridge Recasner, the network's commentators for the game, made the case for Utah as an NCAA Tournament team.
ksl.com
Corner Canyon, Skyridge top inaugural 6A competitive cheer championships
OREM — As soon as Corner Canyon's competitive cheer team hit its first routine in the show category at the 6A state competitive cheer championships, head coach Whitney Lunt had a good feeling. The Chargers were perfect in show, Lunt explained, meaning there was only one thing left to...
ksl.com
GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years
SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as general manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, he sometimes can't believe it happened. "For 21 years I've been part of the magic, and I still pinch myself," Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle. "So, for me, this is where it started and this is the symbol of the choir as a whole."
ksl.com
Can frustrated BYU basketball snap skid against 'magic' of No. 22 Saint Mary's?
PROVO — In what felt like the blink of an eye, the BYU men's basketball team went from contending with a top-10 Gonzaga team en route to a 1-point loss in the Marriott Center to being pushed to the brink of the West Coast Conference. The Cougars' road trip...
ksl.com
Weber State does just enough down the stretch in win over Idaho
OGDEN — What once was a 21-point lead dwindled down to as low as six before Weber State did what it needed to do and held on for a 73-65 win over the University of Idaho. The Wildcats (11-10, 6-2 Big Sky) never trailed against the Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky) and looked to be on their way to an easy blowout win after about 30 minutes of game play. But in the final 10 minutes of the game, Idaho went on a 21-6 run to make things a little more interesting before Weber State's free throw shooting put the game away.
