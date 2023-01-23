ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

US News and World Report

Cops Hunt Oregon Torture Suspect Jailed in Vegas Kidnap Case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Teen Who Fired at Florida Deputies Sentenced to 20 Years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

