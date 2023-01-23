Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr. A woman was struck and killed by multiple vehicles at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Baton Rouge DJ never expected to end up...
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
WDSU
Highway 51 in Amite shut down after sheriff's vehicle maintenance station catches fire
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office vehicle maintenance shop caught fire Wednesday afternoon. According to the sheriff, Highway 51 in Amite is shut down. All northbound traffic is being diverted to Storey Road and South Laurel Street. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
State Police trooper expected to recover after rear-end crash on I-49
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police trooper is recovering after being injured in a rear-end crash on I-49 Tuesday afternoon near Grand Coteau. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. southbound near the Grand Coteau exit. The trooper, who has not been identified, was sitting inside his marked cruiser when it was struck […]
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Liquor license suspended at bar after drunken LSU student raped, fatally hit by car
State alcohol regulators issued an emergency suspension of the liquor license of Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge. Authorities say 19-year-old Madison Brooks was drinking there before she was raped, dropped off in a subdivision, and fatally hit by a car.
wbrz.com
More stop signs coming to busy intersection under interstate
BATON ROUGE - An intersection with a lot of traffic is concerning to one Metro Councilwoman. Now the two intersections near the interstate at Louise Street are becoming three-way stops. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson is the pastor at McKowen Baptist Church which is right near the intersections. He says he...
wbrz.com
Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home
NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
wbrz.com
Officers trying to identify suspects who allegedly used box cutters to cut phones from store wires
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify two people caught on camera cutting demo phones from a T-Mobile retailer with box cutters during an armed robbery. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the armed robbery happened on the evening of Jan. 20 at T-Mobile on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.
Four Arrested After LSU Student Is Fatally Struck By Car Following Alleged Rape
Four males have been arrested after a beloved university student was raped and left on the side of the road. Louisiana State University sophomore Madison Brooks, 19, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Jan. 16, according to multiple arrest affidavits e-mailed to Oxygen.com by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). Deputies say four suspects left the victim in the area where she was hit after two of them allegedly raped her following a night of heavy drinking.
wbrz.com
Woman arrested months after Thanksgiving Day drive-by in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day was arrested months later for her role in the attack. Kimberly Landry, 41, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after the Nov. 24 shooting.
wbrz.com
Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge club’s liquor license suspended after shooting left 12 hurt
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has suspended the liquor license of a Baton Rouge nightclub where 12 people were injured in a shooting this past Sunday. The commissioner of that agency tells NBC 33/Fox 44 that they have issued an emergency...
houmatimes.com
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
theadvocate.com
State trooper injured in crash on I-49 in Grand Coteau
A state trooper was injured Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 49 in Grand Coteau, according to Louisiana State Police. The trooper had stopped his vehicle because of debris in the road from a previous crash, and was about to get out of his unit when he was rear-ended, troopers say.
theadvocate.com
Temporarily closed after Madison Brooks' death, what's next for Reggie's bar in Tigerland?
Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar that has been sanctioned before for allowing underage drinking, faces potential fines, a suspension, or even a permanent revocation of its liquor license after an LSU student was raped and fatally struck by a car earlier this month. Madison Brooks, 19, left Reggie’s on Jan....
wbrz.com
Accused Denham Springs rapist facing new charges; suspect linked to separate rapes weeks apart
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police made an arrest in an unsolved rape case from October 2022, after they tied the crime to a man already jailed in a separate rape investigation. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Dec. 9 from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested last year on Denham Springs rape booked again in October assault
A man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in a wooded area in December is now also accused of a different rape the previous October, Denham Springs police said. Devin Brazile was booked this week on new counts of first-degree rape, home invasion and simple criminal damage to property.
wbrz.com
2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
Comments / 0