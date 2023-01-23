Four males have been arrested after a beloved university student was raped and left on the side of the road. Louisiana State University sophomore Madison Brooks, 19, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Jan. 16, according to multiple arrest affidavits e-mailed to Oxygen.com by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). Deputies say four suspects left the victim in the area where she was hit after two of them allegedly raped her following a night of heavy drinking.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO