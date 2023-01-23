Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
atozsports.com
Dak Prescott makes strong statement about future with Cowboys
Dak Prescott did not play well against the San Francisco 49ers. That undoubtedly was a key reason in why the Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. As expected, there is a lot of discourse surrounding Prescott and the Cowboys....
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday
Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship? The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now. However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet. Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if ...
Did Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons call out QB Dak Prescott after 49ers loss?
Micah Parsons said the said the Cowboys defense did it’s job, holding the 49ers to one touchdown and keeping their playmakers in check
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
49ers Defensive Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested just hours after the team's playoff win.
Do Bengals have Patrick Mahomes' number? Not really, though they've had some success
Patrick Mahomes hasn't been bad against the Cincinnati Bengals in the past three meetings. The Kansas City Chiefs haven't won any of those three games, but there's more to winning and losing football games than a quarterback's production, no matter how often you hear otherwise. In the three meetings Mahomes...
Clayton News Daily
49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel sit out practice
San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, hybrid receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell sat out practice on Wednesday as they nursed their respective injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, however, told reporters that he expects McCaffrey (calf), Samuel (ankle) and Mitchell (groin) to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet
Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Christian McCaffrey Update
The San Francisco 49ers are one win over the Philadelphia Eagles away from clinching a spot in Super Bowl LVII, but their star running back's status is currently up in the air. Christian McCaffrey is day-to-day with a calf contusion, though head coach Kyle Shanahan expects him to play in the ...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.
Comments / 0