ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Disney World Reveals When Guests Can Preview New Ride Before Opening

By Kirk O’Neil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9W0g_0kOdoW4I00

Disney will give Cast Members and Annual Passholders the first chances at early ride previews before a new ride opens.

Before the Walt Disney Co. ( DIS ) - Get Free Report opens a new ride for all of its guests to experience, it spends many months testing the attraction to ensure safety and to get any unexpected bugs out of the system before the public can get in line for the ride.

Often, guests at Disney's theme parks may catch a glimpse of a new ride in operation without any riders onboard as technicians test the ride.

When Disney World's Epcot was preparing for the opening of its new ride Guardians of the Galaxy, the ride had many test runs before Cast Members, or employees, were allowed  early-access sneak peaks in April 2022, which were followed by friends and family previews in early May.

Disney Annual Passholders were granted early previews in May after Cast Members had their previews and before all other guests got to get on the ride on May 27 when Cosmic Rewind finally opened.

Disney World Ready to Open New Ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lODff_0kOdoW4I00

Qilai Shen/In Pictures via Getty Images Images

Magic Kingdom will open its much-anticipated Tron Lightcycle/Run thrill ride on April 4 in Tomorrowland, according to its website.

"Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid — the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement," Disney World's message on the website states.

"Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory —so you can survive to race another day," the message continues.

"Scheduled to open April 4, 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world," the message concludes.

But before all the guests at Magic Kingdom can get in line on April 4 to ride Tron, Disney Cast Members, also known as the company's employees, will get an early opportunity a month or two before the opening to whiz by on a Lightcycle.

First Preview Ride Dates Set

Cast Members can begin registering on Jan. 30 to ride Tron on preview days between Feb. 6 and March 3, Blog Mickey reported . Cast members may bring up to three friends or family members on their preview ride.

It's expected that Annual Passholders will get their chance to preview Tron sometime in March after Cast Members finish their early runs, but before all other guests can ride starting April 4.

Magic Kingdom's Tron Lightcycle/Run ride will be Disney's second such ride as it opened a similar Tron Lightcycle Power Run ride at Shanghai Disney in June 2016.

Tron Lightcycle/Run is based on Walt Disney Productions' 1982 film "Tron," starring Jeff Bridges, which made filmmaking history as the first production of its kind to mix live action with computer-generated visuals and backlit animation. The original "Tron" inspired video games, comic books, an animated series, as well as the 2010 sequel "Tron: Legacy."

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Elite Daily

Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides

There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone

Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item

Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
Inside the Magic

Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
msn.com

The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
Inside the Magic

Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.
cruisefever.net

Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided

While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
92K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy