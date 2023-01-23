ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Lord Ganesh

Exploring the Origins of the Nazi Swastika and Its Legacy

You're probably familiar with the Nazi swastika. But do you know the story behind its origins?. The swastika is a powerful symbol with a long and complex history. Sadly, it's most often associated with the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime during World War II. But the swastika didn't always have such a sinister connotation. Its roots are pretty Bizarre.
Reuters

Italy welcomes home looted ancient artworks from the U.S

ROME, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italy on Monday celebrated the return of 60 looted archaeological artefacts worth more than $20 million, many of which had been on display at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art before their illicit origin was discovered.
anothermag.com

The Contemporary Women Artists Reclaiming Motherhood

“There are good artists that have children. They are called men,” Tracey Emin famously remarked, explaining that motherhood would “compromise” her work. She’s not alone in this belief: Marina Abramović similarly told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that she had three abortions, because she was certain having children “would be a disaster” for her work. “One only has limited energy in the body,” she said, “and I would have had to divide it.”
HackerNoon

THE FIRST TRUE MEN

A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FIRST TRUE MEN. The earliest signs and traces at present known to science, of a humanity which is indisputably kindred with ourselves, have been found in western Europe and particularly in France and Spain. Bones, weapons, scratchings upon bone and rock, carved fragments of bone, and paintings in caves and upon rock surfaces dating. it is supposed. from 30,000 years ago or more, have been discovered in both these countries. Spain is at present the richest country in the world in these first relics of our real human ancestors.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Atlantic

Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans

When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
AOL Corp

Almost a quarter of young Dutch deny Holocaust or think it's exaggerated-survey

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Nearly a quarter of Dutch people born after 1980 believe the Holocaust was a myth or that the number of its victims was greatly exaggerated, a survey published on Wednesday showed. The Netherlands is one of six countries surveyed on Holocaust awareness by Claims Conference, a nonprofit...
Ujwal Sharma

A Journey Through the History of Mythological Creatures

Mythological creatures have fascinated humans for centuries, appearing in folklore, literature, and art across cultures around the world. From the fire-breathing dragons of Europe to the mermaids of the Caribbean, these mythical beings have captured the imaginations of people everywhere.
The Jewish Press

Teaching the Holocaust in the Arab World has Pitfalls

Good news from the Gulf: The UAE will teach about the Holocaust in its schools. It is only right that in the ongoing process of normalization with Israel, the Gulf countries should make sure that schoolchildren are acquainted with the greatest catastrophe to befall the Jewish people. But if teaching...
France 24

French aristocrat's golden dental secret revealed 400 years on

The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988. Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton -- and teeth -- were remarkably well preserved. At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a...
Salon

Drinking culture: Why some thinkers believe human civilization owes its existence to alcohol

To some people, alcohol is a scourge on humanity that can do no good. It's true that booze is directly and indirectly responsible for many pitfalls in society, from drunk driving to increased risk for cancer. But what if alcohol was not merely a vice, but one of the triggers that sparked the dawn of human civilization — in essence, the very thing that shifted us from hunter-gatherers to agrarians?
ARTnews

Heirs Sue Guggenheim to Recover Storied Picasso Painting, Citing ‘Wrongful Possession’

The heirs of a German Jewish collector persecuted during World War II are taking legal action to recover ownership of a painting by Pablo Picasso that now resides in the collection of the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The descendants believe the painting is worth up to $200 million. According to a lawsuit filed against the museum in a Manhattan court on Friday, relatives of the original owners, Karl Adler and Rosi Jacobi, and a group of Jewish nonprofits sought the return of Picasso’s 1904 canvas Woman Ironing. The painting, which was produced during Picasso’s early Blue Period, shows a frail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy