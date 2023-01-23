Read full article on original website
Related
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
Exploring the Origins of the Nazi Swastika and Its Legacy
You're probably familiar with the Nazi swastika. But do you know the story behind its origins?. The swastika is a powerful symbol with a long and complex history. Sadly, it's most often associated with the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime during World War II. But the swastika didn't always have such a sinister connotation. Its roots are pretty Bizarre.
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
The Holocaust: An Unfinished History by Dan Stone review – a timely corrective to a shifting narrative
In many ways, writes historian Dan Stone, “we have failed unflinchingly to face the terrible reality of the Holocaust”. His remarkable book offers both a narrative overview and an analysis of the events, challenging many common assumptions and often returning to how this terrible history remains “unfinished”.
Italy welcomes home looted ancient artworks from the U.S
ROME, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italy on Monday celebrated the return of 60 looted archaeological artefacts worth more than $20 million, many of which had been on display at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art before their illicit origin was discovered.
anothermag.com
The Contemporary Women Artists Reclaiming Motherhood
“There are good artists that have children. They are called men,” Tracey Emin famously remarked, explaining that motherhood would “compromise” her work. She’s not alone in this belief: Marina Abramović similarly told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that she had three abortions, because she was certain having children “would be a disaster” for her work. “One only has limited energy in the body,” she said, “and I would have had to divide it.”
THE FIRST TRUE MEN
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FIRST TRUE MEN. The earliest signs and traces at present known to science, of a humanity which is indisputably kindred with ourselves, have been found in western Europe and particularly in France and Spain. Bones, weapons, scratchings upon bone and rock, carved fragments of bone, and paintings in caves and upon rock surfaces dating. it is supposed. from 30,000 years ago or more, have been discovered in both these countries. Spain is at present the richest country in the world in these first relics of our real human ancestors.
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
AOL Corp
Almost a quarter of young Dutch deny Holocaust or think it's exaggerated-survey
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Nearly a quarter of Dutch people born after 1980 believe the Holocaust was a myth or that the number of its victims was greatly exaggerated, a survey published on Wednesday showed. The Netherlands is one of six countries surveyed on Holocaust awareness by Claims Conference, a nonprofit...
The Black Death: The Darkest Period Of European History
The Plague that raged through Europe in the 14th Century (fourteenth century) changed almost everything about medieval society, and indeed, to a great extent, the black death created the modern world that we inhabit today.
A Journey Through the History of Mythological Creatures
Mythological creatures have fascinated humans for centuries, appearing in folklore, literature, and art across cultures around the world. From the fire-breathing dragons of Europe to the mermaids of the Caribbean, these mythical beings have captured the imaginations of people everywhere.
The Jewish Press
Teaching the Holocaust in the Arab World has Pitfalls
Good news from the Gulf: The UAE will teach about the Holocaust in its schools. It is only right that in the ongoing process of normalization with Israel, the Gulf countries should make sure that schoolchildren are acquainted with the greatest catastrophe to befall the Jewish people. But if teaching...
From Revolution to Dictatorship: Investigating Stalin's Life as a Revolutionary Crime Boss
You're probably familiar with Stalin's rise to power as the leader of the Soviet Union. But what about his younger years? What was Stalin like before he became one of the most powerful men in the world?
TODAY.com
Cyndi Lauper learns she's descended from a Swiss rebel who 'fought the man' like she does
Cyndi Lauper has never shied away from speaking truth to power and fighting for what she believes in, so she was proud to discover that one of her ancestors was a bona fide rebel during an episode of "Finding Your Roots." The singer, 69, enlisted the help of the PBS...
France 24
French aristocrat's golden dental secret revealed 400 years on
The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988. Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton -- and teeth -- were remarkably well preserved. At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a...
Drinking culture: Why some thinkers believe human civilization owes its existence to alcohol
To some people, alcohol is a scourge on humanity that can do no good. It's true that booze is directly and indirectly responsible for many pitfalls in society, from drunk driving to increased risk for cancer. But what if alcohol was not merely a vice, but one of the triggers that sparked the dawn of human civilization — in essence, the very thing that shifted us from hunter-gatherers to agrarians?
Heirs Sue Guggenheim to Recover Storied Picasso Painting, Citing ‘Wrongful Possession’
The heirs of a German Jewish collector persecuted during World War II are taking legal action to recover ownership of a painting by Pablo Picasso that now resides in the collection of the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The descendants believe the painting is worth up to $200 million. According to a lawsuit filed against the museum in a Manhattan court on Friday, relatives of the original owners, Karl Adler and Rosi Jacobi, and a group of Jewish nonprofits sought the return of Picasso’s 1904 canvas Woman Ironing. The painting, which was produced during Picasso’s early Blue Period, shows a frail...
Comments / 0