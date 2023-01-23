Naval Station Mayport holding an active shooter exercise Tuesday

Jacksonville FL — On Tuesday, Naval Station Mayport will hold an active shooter exercise. We’re told you will see an increased presence of emergency vehicles on the base, possible slowdowns at base gates, and sounds of simulated gunfire.

This is a regularly scheduled exercise, and it is not in response to any specific threat.

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact the Naval Station Mayport Public Affairs Office at 904-629-7145.

