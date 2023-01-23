ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Naval Station Mayport holding an active shooter exercise Tuesday

By Steven Ponson
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0he6xl_0kOdntD600

Jacksonville FL — On Tuesday, Naval Station Mayport will hold an active shooter exercise. We’re told you will see an increased presence of emergency vehicles on the base, possible slowdowns at base gates, and sounds of simulated gunfire.

This is a regularly scheduled exercise, and it is not in response to any specific threat.

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact the Naval Station Mayport Public Affairs Office at 904-629-7145.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN 690

Design for new six-story garage at JIA approved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You could soon have more parking options at Jacksonville International Airport. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority Board has approved moving forward with a design for a new $100 million parking garage with more than a thousand spots for drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

JSO needs your help to identify Northside murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a murder suspect that happened last year. JSO says the murder took place on October 2 on Wilcox Street near James P. Small Park and the Jacksonville Public Housing building. JSO released a video of the suspect leaving the area following the incident.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

More resident parking options in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Hello Neptune Beach! The CONB resident parking program has recently expanded to offer you more parking options at the Beaches Town Center. Please follow the web link for more information, maps, and step-by-step guides. New registrants can use the form at the bottom of the page to sign up for a 3-hour resident validation. If you’re not able to use the web form, paper applications are available at the City Hall front desk.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
ESPN 690

Man shot outside Airbnb in Arlington area

Jacksonville, Fl — An early morning shooting in the Arlington area leaves a man with non-life threatening injuries. Jacksonville police say the victim was visiting friends at an Airbnb off Lone Star Road. Several gunshots were fired from the yard behind the rental, hitting the man as well as the home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Crews working structure fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department have been dispatched to a single alarm structure fire to an apartment in the 9800 block of Old Baymeadows Road. JFRD believes four families to be involved; but no confirmed injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is said to have been due to food being left in a burning oven.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Mayo Clinic looking to fill up to 365 open roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Attention job seekers! Mayo Clinic is hosting a hiring event for more than 300 open positions. This event will take place Tuesday, January 24 at 1 p.m. Mayo representatives will also be discussing lab and pathology careers on this virtual webinar. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy