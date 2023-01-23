ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Daily Voice

Harrisburg Man Wanted For Ephrata Burglary Arrested In Berks County, Police Say

A 23-year-old Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market in Ephrata, authorities announced on Wednesday, January 25. Devan Andre Robinson, and another man yet— to be identified man— broke into the market and stole an unknown sum of money during the overnight hours on December 14, 2022, the Ephrata police explain in the release.
EPHRATA, PA
Daily Voice

Montco Man Accused Of Raping Masseuse In Chesco: DA

A Montgomery County man is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a Phoenixville massage parlor and threatening to kill her if she screamed, authorities have announced. Keith Cleghorn, a 36-year-old from Stowe, is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault and related counts stemming from his visit to the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks on Jan. 9, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. AG's Office inventories evidence room at police dept. in Schuylkill

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have taken inventory of a Schuylkill County police department's evidence room. Agents spent more than five hours inside Girardville PD's evidence room, which is located in borough hall. The acting officer in charge says it's a common practice for an...
Daily Voice

Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police

A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
BROOKHAVEN, PA
Daily Voice

Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police

A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...

