Main Line Media News
Abington woman accused of killing, dismembering parents to get competency evaluation
NORRISTOWN — The Abington Township woman accused of fatally shooting her elderly parents and using a chainsaw to dismember them will undergo a mental health competency evaluation before she has her initial court hearing on homicide charges. Verity A. Beck will be admitted to Norristown State Hospital for up...
13 people, mostly teens, arrested for gun store burglaries in suburban Pa.
All the crimes happened in the overnight hours, with the thieves allegedly getting away with several firearms from each store.
Mercury
Former Kutztown University student held for court in off-campus fatal shooting
A former Kutztown University student was held for court Wednesday on homicide charges in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Reading man in a Maxatawny Township housing complex near the campus, state police said. Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia was returned to Berks County Prison without bail to await further...
Harrisburg Man Wanted For Ephrata Burglary Arrested In Berks County, Police Say
A 23-year-old Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market in Ephrata, authorities announced on Wednesday, January 25. Devan Andre Robinson, and another man yet— to be identified man— broke into the market and stole an unknown sum of money during the overnight hours on December 14, 2022, the Ephrata police explain in the release.
Berks Case Still Cold: Who Killed Lousia Tseng Krenzel?
It's been eight years since Lousia Tseng Krenzel was killed, and Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for answers.The 48-year-old Taiwan native was shoveling snow at her Long Lane home in rural Pike Township on Jan. 22, 2014, troopers said in a release. At about 8 p.m. that night, she…
Montco Man Accused Of Raping Masseuse In Chesco: DA
A Montgomery County man is accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a Phoenixville massage parlor and threatening to kill her if she screamed, authorities have announced. Keith Cleghorn, a 36-year-old from Stowe, is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault and related counts stemming from his visit to the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks on Jan. 9, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.
Death of 65-year-old man in New Castle Co., Delaware is a homicide: police
Police say there is no threat to the public.
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. AG's Office inventories evidence room at police dept. in Schuylkill
GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have taken inventory of a Schuylkill County police department's evidence room. Agents spent more than five hours inside Girardville PD's evidence room, which is located in borough hall. The acting officer in charge says it's a common practice for an...
3 dead in ‘critical incident’ at central Pa. home: officials
Three people were found dead at a York County home on Wednesday morning, the county coroner told multiple news outlets. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what they called a “critical incident.”. The coroner’s...
Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police
A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
New details on arrest of man accused of killing 4 people in Philadelphia
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
Main Line Media News
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents confront, scare off intruders in Salisbury Township home, police say
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a home invasion in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, not far from I-78 and the Allentown city line. Three unidentified people forcibly broke in through the...
Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police
A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
3 suspects charged with murder in killing at Philadelphia gas station
Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and broke into the employee side of the counter.
Easton police seek to identify 2 in suspected Wawa skimming investigation
Easton police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in identifying two people as part of their investigation into the theft of bank account information via a city convenience store. Investigators believe a skimming device was used to obtain the account information in the past two months from a...
Arrest made in armed robbery of Bethlehem dry cleaner
A Bethlehem man wanted for the armed robbery of a city dry cleaner was arrested Wednesday morning by police and U.S. Marshals. Ryen Michael Mohr, 19, was found in an Allentown home and taken into custody in connection with the robbery last Saturday, Bethlehem police said. Mohr was arraigned on...
NBC Philadelphia
Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident
Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
Stewartsville Dance Studio Owner Stole $6K From PA School District: Report
A New Jersey dance studio owner is facing charges after failing to pay more than $6,300 to a Pennsylvania school district from whom she was renting facilities for practices, LehighValleyLive reports. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, of Stewartsville, and the owner of 5-6-7-8 Dance, was charged with two counts of felony theft...
