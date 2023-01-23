Read full article on original website
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
Ezra Phillips found not guilty of murder in 115 mph car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a 2021 Kalamazoo County car crash was found not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Ezra Phillips, 28, was found guilty on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Each count of operating while intoxicated causing death carries a 15-year maximum sentence.
Deputies use patrol vehicles to stop stolen F450 in multi-county chase
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect in a stolen F450 lead deputies on a multi-county chase, speeding through stop sticks and ending with a crash into patrol vehicles Tuesday, according to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office. The chase began in Barry County when dispatch advised the Eaton County Sheriff's...
AK pistol, converted gun seized during Michigan Avenue traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were arrested after two guns were found by Kalamazoo public safety officers during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Public safety officers were called to East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street to address quality of life issues, and stopped a car for a traffic violation, according to the department.
Detroit man dies in Calhoun County I-69 semi truck crash
TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died early Wednesday after a car crash on southbound I-69, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. just south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township when the driver of a Mercury entered the highway from an entry ramp, lost control of his car, struck a guardrail, and spun out in front of a semi-truck, troopers said.
Man dies after crash involving semitruck
MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
Former Van Buren County administrator hired as Kalamazoo County finance director
PAW PAW. Mich. — Former Van Buren County Administrator Ryan Post is expected to begin a new position in a different county, according to officials. Post will start his new position as finance director for Kalamazoo County March 27, Taylor Koopman, Kalamazoo County public information officer, said. Tax season...
Kalamazoo Township residents upset with the firing of two fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community and board members voiced concerns about the firing of former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac that took place back in September 2022. During the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee meeting Monday night, Trustee Ashley Glass said she is...
Passing of the torch, BCPD Chief Jim Blocker holds public retirement celebration
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a public retirement celebration for outgoing BCPD Chief Jim Blocker on Tuesday. This event marked the retirement for Chief Jim Blocker as well as the community introduction to current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley, who is serving as interim Chief.
Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
Car travels into body of water near Sprinkle Road
PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities responded to a report of a car that drove into a body of water near Sprinkle Road Monday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a small pond in front of a building at 6565 S. Sprinkle Rd. in Portage. Ottawa County: Man who died...
Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day
GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
Vandalized Gobles brewery alarms local business owners
GOBLES, Mich. — A vandalized brewing company raised concerns for local business owners who are afraid the same destruction could happen to them. Destruction at Dirtbag Brewing Company: Gobles Brewing Company set to open in summer of 2023 vandalized. Dirtbag Brewing Company in Gobles was set to open in...
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
Tanker loses control, spills 4,000 gallons of fuel on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Clean up efforts continue after a tanker rolled over on US-131 Tuesday morning, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel on the roadway. The incident happened near 12 Mile Road when the tanker lost control on the icy road and drove into a ditch, according to Michigan State Police in a tweet.
SW Michigan road commissions prepping amid Winter Weather advisory
WEST MICHIGAN — With heavy, wet snow on the way for West Michigan, road commissions are expecting to gear up for a Winter Weather Advisory. John Lindsey, Managing Director of the St. Joseph County Road Commission, says that they are "prepared for whatever mother nature throws at us." "We...
Salvation Army falls significantly short on 2022 annual Red Kettle goal
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army fell short by over $41,000 for its 2022 Red Kettle goal, according to a Tuesday news release. The funds raised through the campaign over the holiday season help support the Army's programs year round, such as food assistance, rent assistance, youth programs, music lessons, senior citizens programs, and providing help to the unhoused, the release reads.
Child care worker shortages could impact Gov. Whitmer's pre-k plan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Early education groups see roadblocks for Governor Gretchen Whitmer's plan for pre-kindergarten education for all four year olds in Michigan. The plan, announced at Wednesday's State of the State address, would ensure all 110,000 four year olds receive pre-k education, regardless of family income through the state's Great Start Readiness Program.
