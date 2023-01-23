ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

WWMT

Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Ezra Phillips found not guilty of murder in 115 mph car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a 2021 Kalamazoo County car crash was found not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Ezra Phillips, 28, was found guilty on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Each count of operating while intoxicated causing death carries a 15-year maximum sentence.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

AK pistol, converted gun seized during Michigan Avenue traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were arrested after two guns were found by Kalamazoo public safety officers during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Public safety officers were called to East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street to address quality of life issues, and stopped a car for a traffic violation, according to the department.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Detroit man dies in Calhoun County I-69 semi truck crash

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died early Wednesday after a car crash on southbound I-69, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. just south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township when the driver of a Mercury entered the highway from an entry ramp, lost control of his car, struck a guardrail, and spun out in front of a semi-truck, troopers said.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man dies after crash involving semitruck

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
MASON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Township residents upset with the firing of two fire chiefs

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community and board members voiced concerns about the firing of former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac that took place back in September 2022. During the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee meeting Monday night, Trustee Ashley Glass said she is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Car travels into body of water near Sprinkle Road

PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities responded to a report of a car that drove into a body of water near Sprinkle Road Monday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a small pond in front of a building at 6565 S. Sprinkle Rd. in Portage. Ottawa County: Man who died...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day

GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Vandalized Gobles brewery alarms local business owners

GOBLES, Mich. — A vandalized brewing company raised concerns for local business owners who are afraid the same destruction could happen to them. Destruction at Dirtbag Brewing Company: Gobles Brewing Company set to open in summer of 2023 vandalized. Dirtbag Brewing Company in Gobles was set to open in...
GOBLES, MI
WWMT

Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

Tanker loses control, spills 4,000 gallons of fuel on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Clean up efforts continue after a tanker rolled over on US-131 Tuesday morning, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel on the roadway. The incident happened near 12 Mile Road when the tanker lost control on the icy road and drove into a ditch, according to Michigan State Police in a tweet.
ROCKFORD, MI
WWMT

Salvation Army falls significantly short on 2022 annual Red Kettle goal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army fell short by over $41,000 for its 2022 Red Kettle goal, according to a Tuesday news release. The funds raised through the campaign over the holiday season help support the Army's programs year round, such as food assistance, rent assistance, youth programs, music lessons, senior citizens programs, and providing help to the unhoused, the release reads.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Child care worker shortages could impact Gov. Whitmer's pre-k plan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Early education groups see roadblocks for Governor Gretchen Whitmer's plan for pre-kindergarten education for all four year olds in Michigan. The plan, announced at Wednesday's State of the State address, would ensure all 110,000 four year olds receive pre-k education, regardless of family income through the state's Great Start Readiness Program.
MICHIGAN STATE

