Sheridan Media
City Officials Presented With Details on Project at Black Tooth Park
The bid award recommendation for the latest project phase at Black Tooth Park in Sheridan was an item of discussion at this week’s Sheridan City Council study session. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The third phase of the Black Tooth Park project is construction of restrooms...
Sheridan Media
Feasibility Study For New Sheridan Hi-Tech Business Park Continues
The search continues to see where Sheridan could have another high-tech business park, if the city chooses to go that way. The Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority (SEEDA) is exploring options on whether to expand the current park on the city’s north side, or build a new park elsewhere.
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Tourism Assn. Updates Buffalo Council
Jody Sauers and Jon Cordonier with the Johnson County Tourism Association (JCTA), updated the Buffalo City Council on what they have been up to recently, and what plans they have for the near future. Sauers said the organization is still searching for a marketing/administration person and hope to have someone...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan And Johnson County Unemployment Rates Increase In December 2022
For the first time in a while, the unemployment rate in Wyoming is higher than the national average, but the Wyoming numbers didn’t change much in December. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the statewide unemployment rate increased from 3.6% in November 2022 to 3.7% in December. It...
Sheridan Media
Whitney Benefits Makes Changes to Student Loan Eligibility Requirements
The Whitney Benefits Board of Directors recently voted to change the minimum residency requirement for student loan eligibility from seven years to four years. The change increases the availability of interest-free funding to more students in Sheridan and Johnson counties. The current policy remains with no residence requirement for students who have graduated from a high school in Sheridan or Johnson Counties (Wyoming), regardless of years of residency.
Sheridan Media
Representative Crago Discusses Revenue Surplus
State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) is in Cheyenne for the legislative session, and recently spoke with Sheridan Media giving in the first of weekly updates on what is happening in the legislature. He spoke about the significant surplus in funds the state has seen due to higher oil,...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs City Attorney Contract, Appointment
The Buffalo City Council approved and accepted a contract concerning City Attorney Dennis Kirven for his services to the city. Mayor Shane Schrader explains why the contract was needed. Dennis Kirven was appointed as city attorney when Ben Kirven was appointed by Governor Mark Gordon to become the District Court...
Sheridan Media
Museum at the Bighorns is in planning stage
The Museum at the Bighorns closed its doors for the season but will open again on March 1. With only two full-time employees – Executive Director Danielle Stuckle and Collections Manager Jessica Salzman, the museum relies greatly upon its board members to assist during the closure to reset permanent exhibits and emplace new ones.
Sheridan Media
Whitney Benefits new Executive Director: working to continue a legacy
In early December of 2022, the Whitney Benefits Foundation Board of Trustees announced that Erin Kilbride will serve as the organization’s new Executive Director. According to Board President Roy Garber, after 22-years of dedicated service, Whitney Benefits Executive Director Patrick Henderson retired. Garber said the board considered hiring an interim to fill the void while the board searched for a worthy successor. But the staff of Whitney Benefits stepped up, Garber said, and putting larger goals and projects aside for the time being, staff ran Whitney Benefits while the search for a new executive director began.
Sheridan Media
Crago on ‘Getting Along,’ Committees He Serves On
State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) recently spoke with Sheridan Media and will be giving weekly updates on what is happening with this year’s legislative session in Cheyenne. He said about half of the house is new members this year, and he talked about how members of the...
Sheridan Media
Val Burgess Presents Program on Winter Sowing
Although most people start seeds indoors to get a head start on Wyoming’s short growing season, Master Gardener Val Burgess presented a talk at the Sheridan Fulmer Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 19, about winter sowing, starting seeds outdoors during the winter instead of indoors in early spring. Davidoff...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Police Chief Discusses Drugs in Community
Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bisett recently reported a number of drug arrests that have taken significant amounts of various drugs off the streets, some more dangerous than others. He talked with Sheridan Media about the arrests, how the drugs could affect the community, the types of drugs they are seeing,...
Sheridan Media
Drug Dealer Sentenced in District Court
A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan was sentenced Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On November 10, 2022, 19-year-old Nathaniel Sullinger, pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charge of...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Attempting Push-Up Challenge For VOA Fundraiser
Dennis Mohatt, of Sheridan, will be attempting to complete 6,000 push-ups to raise funds for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOA) Veteran Services. The push-up challenge is taking place in February 20th at Anytime Fitness to help bring attention to American Heart Month. Dennis has a passion for living a...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Broncs Claim victory against Campbell County Camels
The Sheridan Bronc boys were victorious in their first 2 4A Northeast quadrant games, winning at home on Friday against Campbell County 66-61.
Sheridan Media
Layher Family Responds To Negative Social Media Comments Regarding Collision
A Sheridan man involved in a 2-vehicle collision one month ago in Billings is asking social media users to back off when it comes to making comments about those that caused the wreck. When word first spread in Billings about the wreck involving Kurt Layher and his family, and according...
cowboystatedaily.com
Down To Her Last $35, Wyoming Woman Pays It Forward When Receiving $200 Gift From Stranger
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Maddie Delozier was having a tough day. The 22-year-old from Buffalo had recently moved to Los Angeles. She was living in a house with a number of roommates, working part time at a barbecue restaurant and expanding her skills as a photographer.
Sheridan Media
Suspicious Vehicle Call Leads to Drug Bust in Buffalo
During his report to the Buffalo City Council at their last meeting, Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett said a drug bust happened after receiving a suspicious vehicle call from the Kum-N-Go on Main Street where a vehicle had been parked for 45 minutes at the gas pumps. Bissett said due...
Sheridan Media
Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings
A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
Sheridan Media
Big Horn and Tongue River Hoop Teams in Action Tonight / Gillette Hosting a big Indoor Track Meet Today / Bronc / Lady Bronc Hoops host NC Friday Night
BRONC / LADY BRONC HOOPS – The Bronc and Lady Bronc basketball teams host league games with Natrona county tomorrow games times are 5:30 and 7:00 we will have them live for you on KWYO 14-10 AM and 106.9 FM and on our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com.
