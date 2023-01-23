ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
The Independent

Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’

A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
The Independent

Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs

A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
The Independent

Baby who took ‘last breath’ after contracting mystery illness defies doctors

A mother-of-two who watched her 11-month-old daughter take her “last gasp of air” before going into cardiac arrest and was told by doctors she “would not make it” has expressed her immense gratitude after her child survived and celebrated her third birthday last year.Abby Hessey, 26, an operations executive who lives in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she was “preparing for the worst” when her daughter Bella, now three years old, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, in Hampshire, in an ambulance in 2020.After Bella went into cardiac arrest, Abby said she watched as approximately 30 medical staff tried to resuscitate her...
msn.com

Canadian mom-of-three died in agony while waiting nearly SEVEN HOURS for help at emergency room

A Canadian mother-of-three died in agony while suffering from internal bleeding and being forced to wait for seven hours in an emergency room on New Year's Eve. Allison Holthoff, a 37-year-old from Nova Scotia spent hours writhing in pain on the floor of the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst while nurses brushed her off and asked her husband Gunther questions like 'is she always like this?'
Narcity

A Newborn Baby Just 8 Days Old & Two Others Have Died In A Car Crash On A BC Highway

Police in B.C. are investigating after a collision on a highway resulted in the death of three people, including a newborn baby on Monday. In a news release, police said Castlegar RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a pickup truck and a passenger car on Highway 3A in Thrums, B.C. around 4 p.m. on Monday, January 16.
The Independent

Engineer reveals three ‘long Covid’ symptoms that turned out to be terminal cancer

A former calibration engineer, who was told just days before Christmas his leukaemia is terminal and given months to live, organised his own “living funeral” to give him the “chance to say goodbye” to his friends and loved ones before he dies.Rob Hale, 33, who lives in Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, said he has known for nearly two years that he will die of leukaemia – cancer of the white blood cells – but he did not receive the terminal prognosis until December 2022, which was “devastating”.After doctors told him his remaining lifespan will be measured in “weeks to months, rather...
Upworthy

10-yr-old boy raises $6,000 for sick kids by selling hot chocolate: 'I try to be the best person I can'

Kindness and compassion are the most essential qualities of a human being. Often, people spend their lifetime trying to master these attributes but this young boy is already an epitome of these qualities. Ten-year-old Cohen Lane from Ontario has stood outside in freezing temperatures during winter weekends, selling hot chocolate and raising money for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children. Moreover, his fundraiser was successful and he will be giving a check for $6,130.90 to SickKids which is well over his expectation of $350, per Toronto CTV News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy