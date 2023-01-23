Read full article on original website
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
msn.com
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
After 11-year-old Gets Bullied for Supporting Grandfather with Cancer, Principal Does the Unexpected
Jackson Johnston is an 11 year old boy who recently made a selfless and courageous decision in support of his grandfather, Papa Rick, who was about to undergo chemotherapy for cancer.
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Baby who took ‘last breath’ after contracting mystery illness defies doctors
A mother-of-two who watched her 11-month-old daughter take her “last gasp of air” before going into cardiac arrest and was told by doctors she “would not make it” has expressed her immense gratitude after her child survived and celebrated her third birthday last year.Abby Hessey, 26, an operations executive who lives in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she was “preparing for the worst” when her daughter Bella, now three years old, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, in Hampshire, in an ambulance in 2020.After Bella went into cardiac arrest, Abby said she watched as approximately 30 medical staff tried to resuscitate her...
msn.com
Canadian mom-of-three died in agony while waiting nearly SEVEN HOURS for help at emergency room
A Canadian mother-of-three died in agony while suffering from internal bleeding and being forced to wait for seven hours in an emergency room on New Year's Eve. Allison Holthoff, a 37-year-old from Nova Scotia spent hours writhing in pain on the floor of the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst while nurses brushed her off and asked her husband Gunther questions like 'is she always like this?'
Narcity
A Newborn Baby Just 8 Days Old & Two Others Have Died In A Car Crash On A BC Highway
Police in B.C. are investigating after a collision on a highway resulted in the death of three people, including a newborn baby on Monday. In a news release, police said Castlegar RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a pickup truck and a passenger car on Highway 3A in Thrums, B.C. around 4 p.m. on Monday, January 16.
Dad says he 'knew something was wrong' as he put daughter to bed hours before she died
A dad has admitted that 'he knew something was wrong' when he put his daughter to bed - and just hours later she was dead. David Hutton, from Bury, had heard the sound of daughter Isla's laughter just hours beforehand as they walked up and down an escalator - something the six-year-old loved to do.
Engineer reveals three ‘long Covid’ symptoms that turned out to be terminal cancer
A former calibration engineer, who was told just days before Christmas his leukaemia is terminal and given months to live, organised his own “living funeral” to give him the “chance to say goodbye” to his friends and loved ones before he dies.Rob Hale, 33, who lives in Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, said he has known for nearly two years that he will die of leukaemia – cancer of the white blood cells – but he did not receive the terminal prognosis until December 2022, which was “devastating”.After doctors told him his remaining lifespan will be measured in “weeks to months, rather...
Wife of rapist who switched genders before being sent to all-female prison brands transition ‘sham for easier life’
THE estranged wife of a trans rapist sent to an all-female jail said yesterday: “It’s a sham for an easier life.”. Shonna Graham said gender-switch Isla Bryson never mentioned feeling he was in the wrong body. It comes as Bryson, 31, switched gender after appearing in the dock...
Mother, 36, who 'was promised a blue light response' died of a heart attack after waiting 11 hours
Mother-of-four Hannah Houghton, 36, from Birmingham with cystic fibrosis was promised a 'blue light response' but died of a heart attack after waiting 11 hours for an ambulance.
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
After a deadly eye tumor, a young boy now carries his "fake eyes" in his backpack
A three-year-old boy from the UK suffered a devastating diagnosis right after he was born. Freddie Swan was born in 2019. A few weeks after he was born, one of Freddie's eyes started to get darker. When he was born, both his eyes were fine. Then, his left eye changed.
Kaylea Titford: disabled girl’s body found in dirt and squalor, jury hears
Prosecution argue state of room and Kaylea’s physical deterioration reveal serious breach of parental duties
Upworthy
10-yr-old boy raises $6,000 for sick kids by selling hot chocolate: 'I try to be the best person I can'
Kindness and compassion are the most essential qualities of a human being. Often, people spend their lifetime trying to master these attributes but this young boy is already an epitome of these qualities. Ten-year-old Cohen Lane from Ontario has stood outside in freezing temperatures during winter weekends, selling hot chocolate and raising money for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children. Moreover, his fundraiser was successful and he will be giving a check for $6,130.90 to SickKids which is well over his expectation of $350, per Toronto CTV News.
Madison Russo's Cancer Scandal: 19-Year-Old Arrested for Theft of $37,000 in GoFundMe Donations
People lie all the time. Billy McFarland lied about Fyre Fest. Anna Sorokin lied about her finances and identity. And whether we like to admit it or not, there are probably dozens of celebrities lying about cheating on their past or present partners. Article continues below advertisement. But while all...
