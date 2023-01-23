Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
City Officials Presented With Details on Project at Black Tooth Park
The bid award recommendation for the latest project phase at Black Tooth Park in Sheridan was an item of discussion at this week’s Sheridan City Council study session. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The third phase of the Black Tooth Park project is construction of restrooms...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Revisions to Bobcat Estates
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved minor revisions to the Bobcat Estates Final Plat as proposed by Wood Group USA, Inc. of Sheridan on behalf of Impact Properties, LLC. According to the request, the revisions were necessary due to the discovery of an old survey plat that was not recorded...
county17.com
With technology’s help, Campbell County starts to clean up property records
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County is cleaning up land — in a technical way, parcel by parcel. Public Works Director Matt Olsen said that the department is evaluating the status of the county’s properties, making corrections where there are discrepancies in records and determining whether the county should hold onto certain properties.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Accepts Financial and Compliance Report
At their last meeting the Sheridan County Commission voted to accept and approve the 2021-22 Financial and Compliance Report for the county. The report is for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 and was presented to the county in December. The report was compiled by Porter, Muirhead, Cornia, and...
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Tourism Assn. Updates Buffalo Council
Jody Sauers and Jon Cordonier with the Johnson County Tourism Association (JCTA), updated the Buffalo City Council on what they have been up to recently, and what plans they have for the near future. Sauers said the organization is still searching for a marketing/administration person and hope to have someone...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Approves Lot Size Variance
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a Lot Size Variance for Community Impact, LLC on a parcel located at 28 Brayton Lane in Sheridan County, in the Guy Wood Ranch Subdivision. According to the staff report from the county public works department, the applicant wishes to reduce the current 3.6-acre...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Police Chief Discusses Drugs in Community
Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bisett recently reported a number of drug arrests that have taken significant amounts of various drugs off the streets, some more dangerous than others. He talked with Sheridan Media about the arrests, how the drugs could affect the community, the types of drugs they are seeing,...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan And Johnson County Unemployment Rates Increase In December 2022
For the first time in a while, the unemployment rate in Wyoming is higher than the national average, but the Wyoming numbers didn’t change much in December. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the statewide unemployment rate increased from 3.6% in November 2022 to 3.7% in December. It...
Sheridan Media
Whitney Benefits new Executive Director: working to continue a legacy
In early December of 2022, the Whitney Benefits Foundation Board of Trustees announced that Erin Kilbride will serve as the organization’s new Executive Director. According to Board President Roy Garber, after 22-years of dedicated service, Whitney Benefits Executive Director Patrick Henderson retired. Garber said the board considered hiring an interim to fill the void while the board searched for a worthy successor. But the staff of Whitney Benefits stepped up, Garber said, and putting larger goals and projects aside for the time being, staff ran Whitney Benefits while the search for a new executive director began.
Sheridan Media
Representative Crago Discusses Revenue Surplus
State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) is in Cheyenne for the legislative session, and recently spoke with Sheridan Media giving in the first of weekly updates on what is happening in the legislature. He spoke about the significant surplus in funds the state has seen due to higher oil,...
Sheridan Media
Drug Dealer Sentenced in District Court
A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan was sentenced Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On November 10, 2022, 19-year-old Nathaniel Sullinger, pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charge of...
Sheridan Media
Crago on ‘Getting Along,’ Committees He Serves On
State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) recently spoke with Sheridan Media and will be giving weekly updates on what is happening with this year’s legislative session in Cheyenne. He said about half of the house is new members this year, and he talked about how members of the...
Sheridan Media
Whitney Benefits Makes Changes to Student Loan Eligibility Requirements
The Whitney Benefits Board of Directors recently voted to change the minimum residency requirement for student loan eligibility from seven years to four years. The change increases the availability of interest-free funding to more students in Sheridan and Johnson counties. The current policy remains with no residence requirement for students who have graduated from a high school in Sheridan or Johnson Counties (Wyoming), regardless of years of residency.
Sheridan Media
Feasibility Study For New Sheridan Hi-Tech Business Park Continues
The search continues to see where Sheridan could have another high-tech business park, if the city chooses to go that way. The Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority (SEEDA) is exploring options on whether to expand the current park on the city’s north side, or build a new park elsewhere.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Broncs Claim victory against Campbell County Camels
The Sheridan Bronc boys were victorious in their first 2 4A Northeast quadrant games, winning at home on Friday against Campbell County 66-61.
Sheridan Media
Enrollment Numbers For Sheridan College Spring 2023 Semester Increase From Spring 2022
Sheridan College is continuing to show signs that enrollment numbers have recovered from the covid pandemic. As of the end of the fall semester of last year, full term enrollment at the main campus was up nearly 4% compared to end of fall semester 2021, and the Johnson County campus was up 42%.
Sheridan Media
Layher Family Responds To Negative Social Media Comments Regarding Collision
A Sheridan man involved in a 2-vehicle collision one month ago in Billings is asking social media users to back off when it comes to making comments about those that caused the wreck. When word first spread in Billings about the wreck involving Kurt Layher and his family, and according...
county17.com
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
cowboystatedaily.com
Down To Her Last $35, Wyoming Woman Pays It Forward When Receiving $200 Gift From Stranger
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Maddie Delozier was having a tough day. The 22-year-old from Buffalo had recently moved to Los Angeles. She was living in a house with a number of roommates, working part time at a barbecue restaurant and expanding her skills as a photographer.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Welfare check, Jan. 20, Gillette, CCSO. Campbell County Sheriff Scott...
