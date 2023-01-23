In early December of 2022, the Whitney Benefits Foundation Board of Trustees announced that Erin Kilbride will serve as the organization’s new Executive Director. According to Board President Roy Garber, after 22-years of dedicated service, Whitney Benefits Executive Director Patrick Henderson retired. Garber said the board considered hiring an interim to fill the void while the board searched for a worthy successor. But the staff of Whitney Benefits stepped up, Garber said, and putting larger goals and projects aside for the time being, staff ran Whitney Benefits while the search for a new executive director began.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO