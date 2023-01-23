COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle DUI collision where the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst. Just before 11:30 a.m. this morning, Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers responded to the report of an impaired driver in a beige Dodge pickup traveling eastbound on I-90 near milepost 28. Within minutes, a trooper located the Dodge & initiated a traffic stop near milepost 40. The Dodge failed to yield and eluded the trooper at a high rate of speed along I-90. The Dodge lost control and crashed at milepost 44 near Pinehurst.

PINEHURST, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO