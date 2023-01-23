ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Hill

Here are the states with the longest life expectancy

Story at a glance People in Hawaii, Washington, and Minnesota have the longest life expectancy in the country, according to a new study.   A NiceRx study released Thursday found that Hawaii has the longest life expectancy of all 50 states at 80.7 years in 2020.   That number is about four years higher than…
money.com

Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
L. Cane

The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent Survey

As inflation rises and our basic needs such as housing, groceries, and gas become more and more expensive, being part of America's "middle class" may feel like a moving target to some. The salary which used to pay all one's bills may only pay a fraction now. As a result, some publications are now claiming that the nation's middle class is either changing or shrinking.
digg.com

The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped

From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
The Center Square

Analysis: Virginia edges Florida as best state to retire

(The Center Square) – Virginia is the best state to retire in, according to a new analysis from WalletHub, edging out perennial stronghold Florida for the honor. Using a scale that compared all 50 states across 47 key indicators topped by such variables as retirement-friendless, affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez points out all those states at the head of the list share similar characteristics. ...
Boston

3 of the best ski resorts for families in the U.S. are in New England, according to Ski magazine

They are in Vermont and New Hampshire. Not all family-friendly ski resorts are the same, according to Ski magazine, and three of the very best are in New England. The publication released a list of the 8 best family ski resorts in the U.S. as part of its Resort Guide 2023 and included three New England resorts: Smugglers’ Notch in Vermont at No. 2, Bretton Woods in New Hampshire at No. 5, and Okemo Resort in Vermont at No. 7.
travelnoire.com

The Top U.S. Coastal Cities To Relocate To In 2023 May Surprise You

The city you live in greatly affects your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Living in an overpopulated, chaotic city may not be the best choice if you feel stressed and overwhelmed. Since the pandemic, many people have embraced the world of remote work. People are embracing the freedom of working from anywhere and relocating to cities that are more peaceful.
qhubonews.com

Research has demonstrated that the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in the United States is in reality still lower than indicated, despite assertions of ‘overcounts.’

An accurate count of COVID-19 deaths is critical both scientifically and politically. Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images Plus. Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, a recurring topic of debate has been whether official COVID-19 death statistics in the U.S. accurately capture the fatalities associated with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
