They are in Vermont and New Hampshire. Not all family-friendly ski resorts are the same, according to Ski magazine, and three of the very best are in New England. The publication released a list of the 8 best family ski resorts in the U.S. as part of its Resort Guide 2023 and included three New England resorts: Smugglers’ Notch in Vermont at No. 2, Bretton Woods in New Hampshire at No. 5, and Okemo Resort in Vermont at No. 7.

VERMONT STATE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO