Massucci leads Howland in win over rival Warren Harding
Massucci leads Howland in win over rival Warren Harding. The Tigers led by nine at the break and pushed the lead to over 20 in the 2nd half.
Stanley M. Sallaz, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley M. Sallaz, age 75 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his residence. He was born on August 21, 1947 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of the late James Marshall Sallaz and Mary Elizabeth (White) Sallaz. Stanley...
Robert Emery Horvath, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Emery Horvath, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully and was called home by our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Robert was born February 2, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Emery...
Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman, Ohio. Twana affectionately called “Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson, Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
Raymond “Skip” Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Skip” Fabian, 82, of Youngstown, passed away at Windsor House of Canfield Wednesday morning, January 25, after a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born June 13, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Rhyne and...
Melvin Vincent Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Vincent Lewis will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. He passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The family will receive...
Demolition of iconic home stands at Austintown Fitch stadium begins
The home stands at Fitch Greenwood Falcon Stadium are an Austintown icon, providing seating for many great football games, track meets and band nights.
Alzonia Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Alzonia Smith will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Smith departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by J.E....
Austintown Fitch record-breaking running back commits to college
Jamell James rushed for 1,240 yards this season accounted for 22 total touchdowns.
Donna Jean Vargo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Vargo was born in Youngstown and passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was the daughter of Isabel and Michael Dudash. Donna graduated in 1966 from Woodrow Wilson High School then attended and graduated from Youngstown Vocational School...
Canfield star wins OHSFCA Art Teynor Player of the Year award
Lowry holds the Cardinals’ all-time record for completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Thomas James Olesky, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Olesky, 22, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home, after a senseless accident. Thomas was born April 1, 2000, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas Olesky, Jr. and Stacy Crucian Olesky and was a lifelong area resident. He was a...
Petak's 28 points leads Mathews over Bristol
Petak's 28 points leads Mathews over Bristol. Mathews would go on a 10-0 run to close the 1st quarter and never looked back.
Angelo Frasca, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo Frasca, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023. Born September 19, 1937 in Bagnoli Irpino, Italy, the son of the late Michele and Maria Pallante Frasca, Angelo arrived in the United States on the SS Andrea Doria in 1955 at the age of 17.
Anne Cauffield Zents, Howland, Ohio
HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Cauffield Zents, age 84, of Howland Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was born in Warren on August 2, 1938 to the late Ward and Grace Stahl Cauffield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zents; brother, William...
Henry J. McCormick, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry J. McCormick, Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard after a short illness. Born November 23, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, Henry was the son of the late Henry A. and Mabel (Jones) McCormick. Henry was...
Joshua Walter Richardson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Walter Richardson, 41, of Austintown, joined God’s Kingdom on Monday, January 23, 2023 from a pulmonary embolism. Josh was born November 1, 1981, in Youngstown, the son of Darrell and Cheryl Richardson. He attended school throughout the years in both the Austintown and...
Crestview outlasts Brookfield in first-place battle
Crestview outlasts Brookfield in first-place battle. Crestview outlasted Brookfield 38-31 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball action on Monday night.
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon, January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
Crestview coach reflects on marquee MVAC win
Crestview coach reflects on marquee MVAC win. Following a 38-31 win over Brookfield, Crestview head coach Aaron Blatch spoke with Chad Krispinsky.
