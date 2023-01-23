ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

7 Dead as California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing in 8 Days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
5 Dead in Wyoming Highway Crashes Caused by Wrong-Way Driver

SINCLAIR, Wyo. (AP) — A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement. Highway Patrol troopers got word...
WYOMING STATE

