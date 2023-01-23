ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Warrants allege that former Greensboro police officer sexually abused child under 13 for 2 years

By Emily Mikkelsen, Daryl Matthews
Queen City News
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are offering new information about the arrest of a now-former Greensboro Police Department officer and his wife.

On Friday, Greensboro Police Department said that Joshua Oliver , 35, had been charged with six counts of statutory sex offense and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor after the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office contacted them about allegations against him in November.

Oliver was put on administrative duty after the police department was made aware of the allegations, which did not happen during his official capacity as a police officer or in Greensboro Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Crystal Oliver

The District Attorney chose to move forward with charges, and warrants were filed on Jan. 20. Oliver was officially terminated from the police department after Chief Thompson learned additional information about the investigation.

The warrants allege that Oliver was sexually abusing the minor, who was under 13, over a period of two years, and the earliest date of offense was in November 2020, with incidents in May and November 2021 and May 2022.

Oliver’s secured bond was set at $1 million.

Oliver’s wife, Crystal Oliver, has also been charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The warrants indicate that both of them are not to have contact with the children involved.

Oliver had worked for Greensboro Police Department since 2016.

Queen City News

