Michigan State

Larry Brown Sports

Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium

The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game

Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox47News

Ford Field to host USFL games for Michigan Panthers, Philadelphia Stars

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit will be one of the host cities for the 2023 United States Football League (USFL) season, the league announced on Thursday. Both the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will play their home games during the 2023 regular season, which will take place in the spring.
DETROIT, MI
Fox47News

USFL to make 'special announcement' at Ford Field Thursday

(WXYZ) — The United States Football League is planning an announcement this week at Ford Field in Detroit, with reports saying Detroit will be one of the league's hubs for 2023. The USFL says the announcement will take place Thursday with league representatives, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan and FOX...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
HUDSON, MI
MLive.com

MLive’s Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 26

The impressive performances continue to come in for the state’s top senior girls high school basketball players as they all compete for a chance to be crowned the next Michigan Miss Basketball award winner. See how the top candidates have performed through the first month of the season below....
ANN ARBOR, MI

