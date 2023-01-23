ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman accused of impersonating federal employee, falsely process immigration applications

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday in El Paso on criminal charges related to her alleged wire fraud and impersonation of a federal employee. According to court documents, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez portrayed herself to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and defrauded more than 20 victims by providing them with the false pretext that she would process their immigration applications for a substantial fee.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire reported at apartment complex in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported at an apartment complex in northeast El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. Fire officials said the fire has been knocked down. Officials also said no injuries were reported. It's unknown at this...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crime of Week: 2 men rob Downtown clothing store at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help in finding two men who held up a Downtown clothing store at gunpoint. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:26 P.M., two men walked into the Star Western Wear, at 112 E. Overland, […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans prepare to honor Police Chief Allen

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso County Attorney announces she will not seek re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election. Her current term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Bernal has served as County Attorney since 2009. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy