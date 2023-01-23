EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday in El Paso on criminal charges related to her alleged wire fraud and impersonation of a federal employee. According to court documents, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez portrayed herself to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and defrauded more than 20 victims by providing them with the false pretext that she would process their immigration applications for a substantial fee.

EL PASO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO