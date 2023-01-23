Read full article on original website
Las Cruces man accused of fleeing from deadly crash to be held without bond
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man will be held without bond after he was involved in a crash where two people died. The judge decided 37-year-old Patrick James Woods be held without bond until pending his trial. The judge said he found Woods to be too dangerous to the community.
Woman accused of shooting victim during robbery in far east El Paso desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities said a shooting investigation in far east El Paso stemmed from an aggravated robbery. Sergio Armando Camargo, 29, was taken to the hospital after he was shot and injured early Wednesday morning. El Paso police and sheriff's deputies with the El Paso County...
Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
El Paso District Attorney says Patrick Crusius state trial could take years
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A status hearing for the Walmart mass shooting case was held on Wednesday at the El Paso County courthouse. The status hearing was called by Judge Sam Medrano of the 409th District Court but was held in chambers, behind closed doors. It started promptly...
Woman accused of impersonating federal employee, falsely process immigration applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday in El Paso on criminal charges related to her alleged wire fraud and impersonation of a federal employee. According to court documents, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez portrayed herself to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and defrauded more than 20 victims by providing them with the false pretext that she would process their immigration applications for a substantial fee.
Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
Person with serious stab wounds shows up at fire station in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds on Monday. Officials said the person showed up at the fire station 28 located on 10820 McCombs. Officials said the man had critical wounds and was taken to a hospital. It's unknown how...
El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
Fire reported at apartment complex in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported at an apartment complex in northeast El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. Fire officials said the fire has been knocked down. Officials also said no injuries were reported. It's unknown at this...
Person hospitalized after showing up at El Paso fire station with stab wounds
EL PASO, (KTSM) — A person showed up at a Northeast El Paso fire station along McCombs Street with stab wounds Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.
Vacant house fire in central El Paso determined to be arson, fire officials say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The vacant house that caught fire in central El Paso last week was determined to be arson, officials said on Wednesday. The fire was reported at 3531 La Luz Avenue near Copia Drive around 8:01 a.m. Officials said one person was treated at the...
Las Cruces parents plea for daughter memorial at Veterans Park but advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told CBS4 they wanted their...
POLICE: 47-year-old man shot and killed outside El Paso bar; TABC investigation underway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 47 year-old man that happened Friday. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting took place outside Jack's Beach House on the east side of El Paso. Police say officers responded to...
Crime of Week: 2 men rob Downtown clothing store at gunpoint
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help in finding two men who held up a Downtown clothing store at gunpoint. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:26 P.M., two men walked into the Star Western Wear, at 112 E. Overland, […]
Temporary road closures for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen tribute, funeral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The tribute and funeral for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will impact the roadways Thursday and Friday. A tribute for Allen is scheduled for Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in downtown El Paso. The...
El Pasoans prepare to honor Police Chief Allen
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
Obituary for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen details milestones in his life, career
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The obituary for the late El Paso police chief Gregory Allen was published on Wednesday. The obituary was published by Sunset Funeral Homes. Allen was born on March 3, 1951, and passed away at the age of 71 on January 17, 2023. Allen is...
El Paso County Attorney announces she will not seek re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election. Her current term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Bernal has served as County Attorney since 2009. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to...
Heritage, history program at El Paso County Coliseum showcases hidden histories of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final tour of a Heritage and History program in El Paso wraps up next week. Corazón, Historia, y Raíces will come to an end at the El Paso County Coliseum. The program celebrates moments in El Paso history that may have...
