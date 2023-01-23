Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin, Crosby headline clash between Penguins, Capitals
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Thursday. Crosby, Penguins in D.C. to try to shut down Ovechkin, Capitals. I'm always watching when generational stars Sidney Crosby,...
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
NHL
Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL) Predators Take On Devils Tonight in Final Game Before All-Star Break. Nashville, Tenn. (January 26, 2023) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL). Gravel, 30 (3/6/92), has...
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
NHL
Carrier out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury
Defenseman injured in fight against Jets, Gravel recalled from AHL. Alexandre Carrier will be out 4-6 weeks for the Nashville Predators because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman was injured in the first period of a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday during a fight against defenseman Logan Stanley. He left the game later that period and did not return.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Jets
The Buffalo Sabres look to extend their win streak to five games tonight when they face the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre. Faceoff is at 8 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550. MSG's pregame coverage starts at 7:30. Heading into tonight's game, the Sabres are three points behind Washington for...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
2023 NHL Draft: Connor Bedard watch
NHL.com's weekly update on Regina center, projected No. 1 pick. Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is in his third season with Regina of the Western Hockey League. The 17-year-old center, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel, was granted exceptional status to play in the WHL as a 15-year-old. Each Wednesday, NHL.com will have an update on Bedard leading up to the NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets
Get minute-by-minute updates from the Rogers Place as the Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Edmonton Oilers look to win seven straight for the first time since 2000-01 with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place on Wednesday night. You can watch the game on...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER NICK SHORE EJECTED IN SHL GAME FOR ABUSE OF AN OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Former NHL forward Nick Shore found himself in some hot water over the weekend in the Swedish Hockey League as his team, HV71 took on Orebro HK. After failing to score on a partial break in the third period and knocking the net off its moorings, Shore was frustrated with himself and went to bang his stick on the boards. Instead of hitting the boards, Shore made contact with the leg of one of the officials. Even if it was an accident, it was uncalled for. The 30-year-old was then given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
Seager performs ceremonial puck drop before Stars game
Texas Rangers shortstop, teammates enjoy night at American Airlines Center. Corey Seager took himself out to the Dallas Stars game on Wednesday. The Texas Rangers shortstop performed the ceremonial pregame puck drop between Stars captain Jamie Benn and Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal at American Airlines Center. Before the ceremony,...
NHL
Bolduc Makes NHL Debut vs Maple Leafs
Samuel Bolduc was recalled by the Islanders on Monday morning. Thankfully for Samuel Bolduc, there was not a lot of traffic on I-95 on Sunday morning. The Bridgeport Islanders defenseman got a phone call from the team around 11 a.m., telling him to meet the New York Islanders for their 2 p.m. flight to Toronto. He quickly packed a bag and drove down from Connecticut, surprising Bridgeport teammates like Parker Wotherspoon, another recent recall, when he boarded the plane.
NHL
Comeback Kids | FEATURE
The Devils have scored three late-game tying goals to go 3-0-1 in four consecutive overtime sessions. The Devils have proven throughout the course of the 2022-23 season that they can never be counted out of a game. And that has never been more relevant than in the past week. The...
NHL
Final Buzzer: VAN-quished
OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
NHL
Jets downed by Predators in road trip finale
Hellebuyck makes 39 saves; Dubois scores lone goal for Jets. Let's just say the Central Division will be well represented at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. The two goaltenders that will represent the division squared off on Tuesday night, as Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck and Nashville's Juuse Saros went save for save all night, but ultimately it was the Predators who came out on top by a 2-1 score.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators
A season-long five-game road trip comes to an end tonight, as the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Nashville Predators. If the Jets (31-16-1) win, it'll put together their seventh win streak of at least three games or more, and give them a winning record on the road trip as well.
NHL
Nylander has 4 points, Maple Leafs defeat Islanders
TORONTO -- William Nylander had two goals and two assists, all in the second period, for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Nylander has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak after having two...
NHL
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
