WDEF
Chattanooga Settles, Reinstates Officers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The City of Chattanooga has reached a settlement with 14 officers, who were reassigned because of integrity standards. The officers have been reinstated and reimbursed for lost earnings during their reassignments. The Chattanooga Police Department enhanced their truthfulness policy, raising concerns from employees. These employees...
WDEF
Tivoli Foundation Searching for Answers Following Vandalism
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tivoli Theatre suffered an attack from suspected vandals late last weekend. Chattanooga police are still searching for the suspects they believe vandalized the Tivoli Center Building on the night of Saturday, January 14th. This is the building that is adjacent to the Tivoli Theatre...
WDEF
Two more Pedestrians Struck by Cars Downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two more pedestrians have been struck by vehicles in Downtown Chattanooga, according to police. Chattanooga police say that one pedestrian has died, and the other has non-critical injuries. On Wednesday, CPD responded to a hit and run at 1800 E. 32nd St. They say a...
WDEF
New Arts Project to Celebrate Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Budding artists who live or work along Rossville Boulevard have a unique opportunity to expand their creative endeavors. Artsbuild has created the Chattanooga Art and Climate Project. They are looking for three Rossville Boulevard artists to take part in an 18-month project that will culminate in a...
WDEF
Chattanooga police officers reinstated following prior reassignment
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Fourteen Chattanooga police officers were “temporarily reassigned” back in August after adjustments were made to the department’s truthfulness policy. On Wednesday, the city reached a settlement agreement with those officers. Chattanooga’s Ellis Smith said in a press release this afternoon that the previously...
WDEF
Cleveland Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local teacher earned national recognition, being named a 2023 Extraordinary Educator. Amanda Price teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee. She is the only teacher in Tennessee to receive the recognition this year, and only one of 30 in the country. This...
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
WDEF
CARTA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Bus Rides
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – CARTA is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this week, commemorating 50 years of service to Chattanooga public transit. The week includes several events to show appreciation and gratitude for their employees, but Thursday, January 26th will be a customer appreciation day. On that day, all CARTA...
WDEF
Police Advising Citizens To Be More Cautious with their Cars
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following a rash of car break-ins, Chattanooga Police want citizens to protect their vehicles. Notably, a child was kidnapped Monday on Main Street and later found on I-75. This was just one of 83 vehicle thefts that have occurred in Chattanooga this month according to...
WDEF
Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
WDEF
Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today,...
WDEF
School Choice Applications Closing Soon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – This Hamilton County program offers more options for students to attend schools that better fit their interests and skill sets. Every student is guaranteed a spot at their zoned school. However, School Choice provides more opportunities through a randomized choice lottery application. Jim Boles, Director...
WDEF
Update: Man who Stole Car, Kidnapped Child was Arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The man who stole a car with a sleeping child in the backseat Monday has been arrested by Chattanooga police. An affidavit from Hamilton County states that Harold R. Green of Cleveland is being charged with kidnapping and two counts of property theft over $5,000.
WDEF
Brainerd Defeats Polk Co 71-56
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After leading by just one at halftime, Brainerd pulled away to beat Polk Co 71-56 in a district match-up on Tuesday night at Brainerd high school. Dennis Lewis Junior led the Panthers with 20 points, while Tucker Patterson paced the Wildcats with 16 points.
WDEF
Whitfield County Dispatcher Killed in Car Accident
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A Whitfield County E-911 dispatcher was killed in a car accident early Wednesday morning. Haley Cunningham of Calhoun crashed on I-75 close to 4 a.m., according to the GSP. She was 28 years old. The Georgia State Patrol Public Information Office shared information on...
WDEF
Ringgold Introduces Austin Crisp as New Head Football Coach
Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Ringgold didn’t have to go very far to find their new head football coach. They turned to offensive coordinator Austin Crisp. Crisp takes over for Robert Akins, who announced he was leaving earlier this month. Crisp has been an assistant for six years at Ringgold, serving as the O-C the last three seasons. He has also coached at LaFayette High School.
WDEF
Fatal Collision between Motorcycle and Van
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A collision between a motorcycle and a van on Monday resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, Georgia State Patrol said. They say the crash took place on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County, Georgia. Gerald Shane Dagnan, 44, of Ringgold, Georgia was driving...
WDEF
Mocs Addie Porter a Pint Sized Rebounding Machine
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) In the UTC women’s victory over Furman last Saturday, guard Addie Porter stuffed the stat sheet with a double-double, including a remarkable 20 rebounds. It’s the first time a Mocs player collected 20 boards in a game in seven years. What’s even more remarkable, Porter is the smallest player on the team at 5-feet, 4-inches tall.
WDEF
Mocs Adjusting Without Injured 7-Foot Star Jake Stephens
What a bummer for Mocs 7-footer Jake Stephens. He was enjoying a fantastic season. One of the best big men in the country. Stephens has a hand injury that forced him to miss the ETSU game last Saturday, and it’s hard to forecast when he might return. Hard seeing...
WDEF
Mocs Drop Fourth Straight Game After Falling 85-80 to Wofford
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team suffered its fourth-straight defeat in another close Southern Conference battle, ultimately dropping an 85-80 contest to Wofford on Wednesday night inside McKenzie Arena. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 11-11 overall and 3-6 inside SoCon play at the halfway point...
