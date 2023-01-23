Read full article on original website
Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason
The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Hachimura/Nunn Trade: How It Helps Both The Wizards And Lakers
Did The Washington Wizards Win The Trade With The LA Lakers?
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
LeBron James Says Bronny James Can Play For Any College He Wants: "All I Have To Do Is Pick Up The Phone"
LeBron James believes his son can play for any college he wants to.
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's son Marcus appear to be Instagram official
For months, the speculation, gossip and paparazzi photos seemed to point to it: Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie, appeared to be dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie’s former teammate Michael Jordan. And given how MJ and Scottie appeared to have serious beef after The Last...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Lakers: Double-Doubles From LeBron James, Anthony Davis Help LA Down Spurs
Anthony Davis returns, Rui Hachimura debuts.
Re-Drafting The 2017 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers And Los Angeles Lakers Would Make The Perfect Decision
In a re-draft of the 2017 NBA Draft class, Jayson Tatum would be the No. 1 overall pick; Donovan Mitchell would go second.
Yardbarker
Wizards’ Bold Plans For Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
The Washington Wizards took part in the first deal of NBA trade season earlier this week with the Los Angeles Lakers. They traded Rui Hachimura out west in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks; two from the Lakers in 2023 and 2029 and one from the Chicago Bulls in 2023.
Wizards Trade of Rui Hachimura Latest Example of Two-Decade-Long String of Bad Drafting
The Washington Wizards may have just traded Rui Hachimura, but the pattern of NBA Draft mis-management long precedes this latest blunder.
Clayton News Daily
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura expected to play on Wednesday
Tuesday night was a rough game for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Los Angeles Clippers mopped the Crypto.com Arena floor with them, 133-115. The Clippers shot lights-out from 3-point range. Although LeBron James went into volcano mode with 46 points and nine 3-pointers, almost none of his teammates played up to their standards.
Yardbarker
Trade exception may be Wizards best return for Rui Hachimura
The Washington Wizards parted with 2019 first-round draft pick Rui Hachimura, trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange, the Wizards received reserved guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, two of which don’t arrive until 2028 and 2029. The return doesn’t seem all that appealing. However, the...
chatsports.com
Mavericks stunned by Wizards, 127-126
Nothing comes easy these days for the Mavericks. And lately, it hasn’t come at all for them very often. The Mavericks played with fire and got burned Tuesday night as the Washington Wizards took a wild 127-126 victory at American Airlines Center. The final seconds were nothing short of...
James Jones excited for the support, direction Mat Ishbia will bring to Suns
The Phoenix Suns are inching closer and closer to the official tipoff to the Mat Ishbia era. After agreeing to buy the Suns and Phoenix Mercury from previous owner Robert Sarver last December, there is a light at the end of the transferring-of-power tunnel, with the league expected to approve the sale of the teams before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
