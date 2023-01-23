ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

Biden calls on Congress to protect abortion on Roe anniversary

President Biden is calling on Congress to codify protections for abortion in federal law, pressuring lawmakers on the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that was struck down last year. “Today, instead of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, we are acknowledging that last […]
NBC Chicago

Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee attorney general opposes federal abortion services for veterans

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined a coalition of chief law officers in opposing an interim rule allowing taxpayer-funded abortions and abortion counseling for veterans and beneficiaries. Skrmetti and 17 other attorneys general filed their amicus brief in the Western District of Texas in the case of Carter v. McDonough in support of the […] The post Tennessee attorney general opposes federal abortion services for veterans appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Obama says 'progress can move backward' in Roe v. Wade reference

Former President Barack Obama attempted to rally his Twitter followers to become activists on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. "On what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we’re reminded that progress can move backward," Obama tweeted Sunday. "And that means we’ve got to recommit to doing our part to protect and expand reproductive rights for families today — and for generations to come."

