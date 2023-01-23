Read full article on original website
Related
Activists battle over Virginia bill that would recognize fetuses as carpool passengers
A Virginia bill that would recognize a fetus as a person in carpool lanes sparked a fierce debate between pro-life and pro-choice activists over "personhood" rights.
Biden calls on Congress to protect abortion on Roe anniversary
President Biden is calling on Congress to codify protections for abortion in federal law, pressuring lawmakers on the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that was struck down last year. “Today, instead of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, we are acknowledging that last […]
Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
Washington Examiner
Fetal personhood is the next legal front line for the anti-abortion movement
The 50th anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that made abortion widely accessible will mark the first year since it was overturned last summer, a move that set the new legal goalpost for anti-abortion advocates on the concept of fetal personhood. Fetal personhood refers to...
Tennessee attorney general opposes federal abortion services for veterans
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined a coalition of chief law officers in opposing an interim rule allowing taxpayer-funded abortions and abortion counseling for veterans and beneficiaries. Skrmetti and 17 other attorneys general filed their amicus brief in the Western District of Texas in the case of Carter v. McDonough in support of the […] The post Tennessee attorney general opposes federal abortion services for veterans appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
Nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation on Wednesday to require medical care for infants who are born alive after an attempted abortion atttempt.
Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill
The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once and for all
Forty-five years ago, in 1977, my birthmother, a 19-year-old college student, was forced to abort me at the urging of her mother, a nurse.
abovethelaw.com
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
2 States Introduce Radical Bills To Prosecute Pregnant People For Abortions
Republicans in Arkansas and Oklahoma have proposed legislation that would criminalize those who seek abortion care.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a ban on abortion after six weeks, ruling the restriction enacted by the Deep South state violates a state constitutional right to privacy. The decision marked a significant victory for abortion rights’ advocates suddenly forced to...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
50 years after Roe v. Wade, many abortion providers are changing how they do business
The overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision just months ahead of its 50th anniversary has prompted many abortion providers to shift how they serve patients.
New South Texas congresswoman votes on abortion-related legislation; gets 1st post
De La Cruz, a Republican from McAllen who represents a border district, this week voted against consideration of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion legal nationwide.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Obama says 'progress can move backward' in Roe v. Wade reference
Former President Barack Obama attempted to rally his Twitter followers to become activists on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. "On what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we’re reminded that progress can move backward," Obama tweeted Sunday. "And that means we’ve got to recommit to doing our part to protect and expand reproductive rights for families today — and for generations to come."
Harris announces medication abortions protections on Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary
President Joe Biden issued a new memorandum to protect a woman's access to reproductive healthcare on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
Protesters gather outside SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
Protesters marched and chanted outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.
Comments / 0