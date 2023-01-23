ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

piercecountyleader.com

Couple Weds On December 30

Kim (Synovec) Rowley and Ted Lohrberg, both of Norfolk, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at United Church of Christ, Pierce. The Honorable Mark Johnson officiated. The bride is the daughter of Pam and Dave Flesner of Pierce, and the late Richard Synovec. The groom...
PIERCE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man has worked at same dealership for 68 years

NORFOLK - In 1955 Dwight D. Eisenhower was the president, the cost of a gallon of gas was 23 cents, and Larry Smalley started working at a car dealership in Norfolk now known as Cornhusker Auto Center. That man is still working at the same dealership today as he was...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

State auditor Mike Foley discusses new job in visit to Norfolk

NORFOLK - Mike Foley has been transitioning from his job as lieutenant governor back to being the state auditor. At the Madison County GOP luncheon Wednesday, Foley talked about the job he held for two years before being lieutenant governor for eight years. Foley said he loves the job and...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska Game and Parks seek help in identifying poacher in Madison County

NORFOLK, Neb. — Local law enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking for help identifying a poacher in the Norfolk area. The Madison County Sheriff's Department posted these pictures Tuesday of several game animals whose remains were dumped at the "Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area" near Meadow Grove.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities search for information on wanton waste

MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the person who they say dumped and wasted several hunted animals near Meadow Grove. Nebraska Conservation Office Jonathan Andreasen said the animals were dumped and not harvested. There were three deer, two ducks, a quail, a raccoon and a badger.
MEADOW GROVE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Transmission adapting to changing technology

Nebraska has adapted to a lot of change within the past few years, but one Norfolk business has been adapting for 50 years now. Norfolk Transmission just celebrated their 50th anniversary and has seen change unlike many other businesses. General Manager Ron Lingenfelter has been with NT for over 45...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus PD warns citizens of scammers

COLUMBUS. Neb. -- The Columbus Police Department said that there are unknown people making phone calls identifying themselves as being from the department. According to CPD, the unknown person is telling people that CPD has their loved one in custody and to pay an amount of money for them to be released.
COLUMBUS, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes

LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man arrested for active warrant, other charges

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested yesterday (Monday) for an active warrant and other charges. Captain Mike Bauer said police had contact with 31-year-old Brandon James at his residence on Ponca Hills Drive around 7:00 p.m. and informed him he had an active arrest warrant out of Madison County. Once informed, James turned and ran back into his house.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Man arrested after vandalizing Federal Building in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief after the Federal Building in Sioux City was vandalized. Sioux City Police say that on Saturday, January 21st, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a man was observed on video surveillance walking up to the glass exterior doors on the east side of the Federal Building and throwing a large object at the door, shattering the glass.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

WAYNE, Neb. -- For the second time in a year, a Winside school teacher faces allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell's office confirmed that Winside family and consumer sciences teacher Cali Heikes was arrested Sunday. Heikes is still currently listed as a staff...
WINSIDE, NE
klkntv.com

Norfolk man sentenced after getting caught with 5 pounds of meth

NORFOLK, Nebr. (KLKN) — A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to nearly 10 years in prison without parole for possessing nearly 5 pounds of meth. Once released from prison, Torey Benson, 41, will serve four years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. On...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska

Preliminary hearing date set for Laurel homicide suspect

LAUREL, Neb. -- Monday morning saw the arraignment of Carrie Jones, who has been arrested in connection to a quadruple murder in Laurel. In Cedar County Court, Jones' attorney filed a motion to enter into a preliminary hearing for Feb. 15, to gain additional legal counsel. Jones was arrested in December in connection to a quadruple homicide on Aug. 4, 2022.
LAUREL, NE

