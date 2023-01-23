Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Florida's election crimes office can’t fill jobs; self-proclaimed political 'operative' in leadership role
Five months after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proudly announced his new election crimes and security office had nabbed nearly 20 former felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election, four of those cases have been dismissed, one resulted in a plea deal with a small fine and, we’ve discovered, the election security office he took credit for, barely has anyone on its employee roster.
"Universal School Choice" bill clears first committee in Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican lawmakers' "universal school choice" bill cleared its first committee in the Florida House Thursday. By a vote of 13-4, the Choice and Innovation Committee cleared the bill even without an estimated cost attached to it. Lauderhill Democrat Lisa Dunkley was the only member to cross party lines.
New link between defunct Southwest Florida cult and Branch Davidians in Waco
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tucked near the heart of Estero is Koreshan State Park—which has a history so unusual you have to hear it to believe it. So to learn more about this land—and the people who lived here and inspired the name—we took a tour with Florida Gulf Coast University professor Lyn Millner.
