Another winter storm to hit western Massachusetts this week
As western Massachusetts residents are cleaning up from Monday's snow storm, another one is on its way.
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
Who has the most? Snow totals for January 23, 2023
BOSTON - Several towns in Massachusetts had plowable snow from Monday's storm. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers. Ashburnham 7.5 inches Plainfield 7.0 Peabody 6.5 Ashby 6.3 Fitchburg 6.1 Rowe 6.0 Lynn 6.0 Gloucester 6.0 Pepperell 5.6 Lexington 5.2 Athol 5.0 Newburyport 5.0 Salem 4.5 Reading 4.5 Worcester 4.0 Chicopee 3.1 Franklin 3.0
Who’s Responsible For Clearing Fire Hydrants In Massachusetts?
Winter is here and the snow has officially arrived. Three storms now here in Western Massachusetts as snow lovers beg for more. With the snow, however, comes some safety issues. Roads need to be cleared, and another big one, fire hydrants. They must be visible and accessible. Keep in mind,...
‘Front end punch’ could bring 7 inches of snow to Mass. on Wednesday
Coming on the heels of Monday’s snow, a “front end punch” of snow will accumulate Wednesday night into Thursday as a new storm system prompts a winter storm watch in parts of Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said. The agency’s forecasters made note of the “front end...
Five Massachusetts Celebrities Who Had Regular Jobs Prior to Making it Big
It's no secret that Massachusetts is the birthplace of many famous people. Celebrities that we see on television, billboards, magazines, newspapers, and the internet were either born in Massachusetts, have a current residence here in the Bay State, or lived in Massachusetts at one time. The List of Celebrities Born...
NECN
The 5 Wildest Things We Saw During Monday's Snow Storm
Monday's snow storm dropped up to 17 inches on parts of northern New England, though Massachusetts and the rest of southern New England didn't fare so badly. Here are a handful that we felt had to be shared, in no particular order:. 1. A college in N.H. was entirely cut...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
WCVB
Parts of Mass. still in dark as more ice, wet snow threatens trees, power lines
The snow that fell in Central Massachusetts earlier this week never melted off the trees. The branches are sagging, and in some cases, snapping, under even more snow falling Wednesday night.
WATCH: Massachusetts trail cam captures video of otter frolicking in the snow
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — A trail camera set up near a pond in Massachusetts recently captured video of an otter frolicking in the snow. Spartan cam video shared by Sally Naser on the CR Wildlife Cams Facebook page showed the otter sliding and gliding through the snow next to an iced-over beaver pond on protected conservation land in Northern Berkshire County.
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
Top Ten Largest Snowstorms in Massachusetts History
Skiers, snowboarders, plow drivers, and snow lovers of all kinds, more snow is on the way to Massachusetts!. During a typical Massachusetts winter (if there is such a thing) the largest blizzards tend to arrive in the month of February, however, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, January is, in fact, the month that sees the highest snowfall total. Meaning snowfalls are smaller than in February but more frequent.
MA Families Facing Food Insecurities Could See Savings of $2,000 Per Year
Massachusetts is still struggling with food insecurity. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts ranks near the top of the list when it comes to families struggling to keep food on the table in their households. In the Berkshires, I have spoken with folks from local food pantries like the People's...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
a-z-animals.com
Massachusetts Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Massachusetts, a state in New England, is well-known for its scenic beauty and a wide variety of attractions, including world-famous Boston and quaint, historic villages around the state. It’s not a great state for those with allergies, but unless you live there, you might not realize it. Massachusetts isn’t the best choice if you suffer from allergies, but it’s not the worst, either.
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
