KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: GICC girls basketball ends Patriots’ perfect season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball accomplished an enormous feat Saturday: Defeat the previously-unbeaten Adams Central Patriots on the road. The catch? They did so without star player Lucy Ghaifan. The Crusaders hit 10 three-pointers and also went 10-of-17 from the free throw line in the...
Husker baseball: '23 prospect Jesske fulfills 'dream' by committing to Nebraska
2023 Lincoln Southeast infielder Will Jesske had been committed to Wichita State since the start of his senior year, but after a coaching change in December, Jesske made the decision in early January to decommit and reopen his recruitment. The decision was a bit of a risk, but after performing...
KSNB Local4
York girls basketball drives past Crete in Central quarterfinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York girls basketball hosted a quarterfinal game against seventh-ranked Crete in the 2023 Central Conference Tournament Tuesday. The Dukes advanced to the semifinals in a 41-30 win over the Cardinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball wins convincingly over Schuyler in Central quarterfinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The #1 seed Adams Central girls basketball welcomed on in #8 Schuyler for the Central quarterfinals on Tuesday. In the end, the Patriots win it big, 49-8. See embedded video for highlights.
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard: Jan. 24-28, 2023
It’s Week 8 of the 2023 season for Wyoming High School boys’ basketball teams. Quite a few conference games are on this week’s slate. Several cross-quadrant and interclass games, plus some games versus out-of-state opponents are part of the schedule. If you see a game missing, please...
SBLive Nebraska Top 25 girls basketball rankings (Jan. 23)
By Sam Pimper This week's SBLive Nebraska Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings: 1. Lincoln High (13-1, 10-0 district)Lincoln High is the No. 1 team in the state for the second week straight. The winners of 12 straight, the Links have utilized length, athleticism and fast scoring ...
