5-Star Performer: GICC girls basketball ends Patriots’ perfect season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball accomplished an enormous feat Saturday: Defeat the previously-unbeaten Adams Central Patriots on the road. The catch? They did so without star player Lucy Ghaifan. The Crusaders hit 10 three-pointers and also went 10-of-17 from the free throw line in the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York girls basketball drives past Crete in Central quarterfinals

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York girls basketball hosted a quarterfinal game against seventh-ranked Crete in the 2023 Central Conference Tournament Tuesday. The Dukes advanced to the semifinals in a 41-30 win over the Cardinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE

