WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?
Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
Fox 59
Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
Fox 59
Following a potent winter storm expected to impact Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Winter weather has not been easy to come by this year, but our first chance at substantial snowfall will come in the middle of this week. A light snow fell this morning across Indiana though temps have risen enough to melt most of it off by the evening. We’ll see partial clearing overnight into Monday morning with the last of the snow showers beginning to exit.
WOWO News
NWS: Anywhere from 4 to 12 Inches of snow is possible across Indiana
STATEWIDE (Network Indiana- A winter storm is coming to Indiana. The National Weather Service expects substantial snow to begin moving into the state Tuesday night and move through Wednesday. “This is really a system that has a lot of qualities for being one of our classic snowmakers across the state....
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
Where to go for most romantic weekend getaway in Indiana, according to Thrillist
When it comes to Hoosiers, Wabash has been given the title of most romantic weekend getaway in Indiana.
WISH-TV
Indiana fish record falls again on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — Just two weeks after a Valparaiso man broke Indiana’s 32-year fish record for the largest burbot, another man came along and broke the record again, the state Department of Natural Resources says. Phillip Duracz on Jan. 10 caught a new state record burbot weighing...
WRBI Radio
Winter Storm Warning from Midnight through 1 pm Wednesday
— Southeastern Indiana will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at Midnight and running through 1 pm Wednesday. The National Weather Service says heavy, wet snow is expected with total accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Forecasters say travel could be very difficult, and hazardous conditions could impact Wednesday...
WTHI
Show off your photography skills in this state-wide photo contest
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - All the snow we've been getting has made for some beautiful scenes across the Wabash Valley. If you've got a knack for photography you could enter in this state-wide contest. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is on the hunt for the the best pictures...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southern Indiana's fertile vineyards, historic hotels enhance its rural charm
Standing at the edge of Patoka Lake in the southern reaches of Indiana, I gaze through a scrim of oaks toward the sparkling blue-gray water, its hue affected in part by a cloud-speckled cerulean sky. The glassy surface of the lake, unruffled by wind or waves, is as reflective as a mirror and stretches toward the far shore where it rises to low hills framed by an unbroken, leafy canopy of hickory, maple and beech.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Throwing stars, EMS services, food and beverage tax bills moving through Indiana legislature
Dozens of bills are already advancing through committees and legislative chambers halfway through the third week of Indiana’s 2023 session. The General Assembly’s focus is largely centered around the crafting of the state’s next two-year budget. Multiple bills relating to health care, education, fiscal policy and public safety are also top-of list for the Republican-dominated […] The post Throwing stars, EMS services, food and beverage tax bills moving through Indiana legislature appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Fox 59
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
