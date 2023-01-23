Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE Raw XXX: Here's Why the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match Got Scrapped
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to have a Steel Cage Match on tonight's Monday Night Raw as the latest chapter in "The Man's" rivalry with Damage CTRL. However, Lynch wound up getting attacked by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky before the bell rang and wound up on the receiving end of a 3-on-1 beatdown while locked inside the cage before the match could officially start. The bout was eventually thrown out by Adam Pearce as Lynch was clearly unable to compete, leaving many fans wondering why a Steel Cage bout was even teased to begin with.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
nodq.com
Report on why Becky Lynch vs. Bayley’s scheduled steel cage match didn’t take place
As seen during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary, the scheduled Becky Lynch vs. Bayley steel cage match never took place and instead there was an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Becky. According to Fightful Select, the match and entrances were supposed to get two segments but The Bloodline’s segment went...
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Cobb Would Be Down For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
The WWE Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the biggest wrestling events of the year. The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The show’s main event will see 30 men compete for the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 39. WWE may have several surprise appearances planned for the match as well.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who has won WWE's Royal Rumble match? Full list of winners from WWE event over the years
Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has become the premier match for WWE to start the new year. The event, a WWE original, and the bout itself means that the road to WrestleMania has arrived. On the line is the chance to fight for championship gold. The event features a men’s...
ComicBook
WWE Fans Are Loving Sami Zayn's Tag Team Championship Win for The Bloodline at Raw is XXX
WWE fans are absolutely loving Sami Zayn stepping in for Jimmy Uso and helping Jey retain the Raw WWE Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day's Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio at Raw is XXX! The 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with a Tribal Trial which saw Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline grilling Sami Zayn over whether or not he's truly a help to the family. Thanks to Jimmy Uso's interference, Sami Zayn was ultimately declared "innocent for now" and was thus saved from punishment until the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW 30 Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will represent The Judgment Day.
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHARLOTTE FLAIR ON WHY SHE WAS OUT OF ACTION FOR SO LONG, ST. LOUIS CARDINALS HOSTING WWE NIGHT, KOFI TALKS AND MORE NOTES
WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was interviewed by The New York Post today and noted one of the reasons she was gone from WWE so long over the last year was that she needed several dental surgeries done after having a tooth knocked out during a WWE European tour last year.
Pro Wrestling Insider
STEINERS-WWE, DARK SIDE OF THE RING, WCW AT WALT DISNEY WORLD AND MORE
Do you know if Rick and Scott Steiner are under Legends deals for WWE?. We are told that each are indeed signed to legends deals. The producers are currently doing interviews for stories planned for the fourth season, but nothing has been officially announced by ViceTV as of this writing.
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
Pro Wrestling Insider
NIKKI SAYS I DO PART ONE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON E!
Nikki Bella Says I Do, a four part mini-series covering the WWE Hall of Famer's wedding to Dancing with the Stars competitor Artem Chigvintsev premieres tonight at 9 PM EST on E!. The first episode, titled Run Away with Me, will feature the following plot - "Nikki and Artem try...
Comments / 0