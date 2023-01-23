Read full article on original website
Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item
Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
With Splash Mountain Gone, Fans Are Ready to Retheme Another Racist Ride
Splash Mountain shuttered its doors at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday to make way for Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Magic Kingdom attraction closed amidst a searing culture war between those who recognize the racist history of the film behind the water ride, Song of the South (1946), and nostalgic fans who consider the controversy overblown. Disneyland Resort’s version of the attraction will close soon, though a date hasn’t been officially announced.
Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain rise shuts down for good amid accusations of racist themes
Fans had one final run down Splash Mountain in Florida's Disney World on Sunday, before it closed for good. It had been in operation since 1992. Renovations on Splash Mountain, which many fans consider a Disney staple, began on Monday. Disney announced in June 2020 that it was planning to reimagine the ride after growing complaints due to its associations with the 1946 film Song of the South, namely a Change.org petition with over 21,000 signatures stating that the ride is "steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes."
Splash Mountain: Water From Disney World Ride Fetching Hundreds Online After Closure
Splash Mountain will soon be a distant memory. Disney World fiends lined up for hours on end Sunday to be one of the last riders on the decades-old Frontierland attraction. Now, just hours ahead of its official closure on January 23rd, water taken from the aquatic ride is fetching hefty sums online.
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Guests Wait In Record Lines For One Last Ride Before Disney World’s Splash Mountain Shuts Down For Revamp
It was the end of an era yesterday at Walt Disney World as the Florida theme park shut down its popular Splash Mountain attraction to star work on its replacement, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Orlando-area revamp will open in late 2024, though an official date has not been set. At Walt Disney World yesterday, throngs of fans gathered before Splash Mountain was even open to get one last ride. When the velvet rope dropped , a wave of people moved toward the familiar clay-colored hillock. In fact, Splash Mountain saw a record wait time of 220 minutes yesterday, according to Thrill Data. That’s just above the...
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Splash Mountain ride at Disney World now closed over ‘racist’ “Song of the South” film
FLORIDA – A famous ride at Disney World is now closed. Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom officially shut down on Sunday after the company says its ties to “Song of the South” film is inappropriate and racist. People waited in long lines over the weekend to get...
Disney World Is Bringing Back Two Princess Attractions We Haven't Seen Since The Pandemic
Until now we couldn't be sure if these Magic Kingdom attractions would ever return.
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
Disney fans are bidding thousands of dollars to buy ‘authentic’ water from the controversial Splash Mountain ride after it closed
Disney fans should beware of bogus listings for water from Disney's Splash Mountain ride.
Disney Ruins Iconic Walt Disney Quote
On January 27, The Walt Disney Company will begin celebrating its 100th anniversary. While Disney theme parks worldwide will be celebrating the milestone, most of the events will take place at Disneyland Resort. There will be two new nighttime spectaculars — Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park and World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure. There will also be specialty food available for a limited time, gorgeous merchandise, and decorations all throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District.
Splash Mountain has closed at Disney World, and its last day attracted long lines
Splash Mountain has made its last splash with fans. The popular Walt Disney World attraction officially closed over the weekend, with its last ride taking place inside the Florida theme park's Magic Kingdom on Sunday, Jan. 22. The ride is going to be reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which takes...
Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
Disney World's Splash Mountain Closes Forever, Makeover Due in 2024
Disney World cast members rode Splash Mountain for the last time on Sunday. The iconic theme park ride closed so Disney can retheme the ride around the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog -- it's set to reopen as Tiana's Bayou Adventure in late 2024. The reinvention comes after...
Splash Mountain at Disney World closes for good, and people are claiming to sell water from it on eBay
Disney World’s Splash Mountain has closed permanently, but some people are trying to profit off of it after the ride’s final farewell. The attraction at the Orlando, Florida theme park closed Monday as it gets closer to reopening as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024. But since the...
It’s Official: A Major Disney World Ride Is Now Closed for a Complete Overhaul
Another historic ride has closed its gates to make way for a new attraction, and it’s going to be a while before we get to experience the ride taking its place. We knew this day was coming, and now it has finally arrived. Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain is officially a thing of the past. According to Disney, when the attraction opened on July 17th, 1992, it “forever changed the landscape of Frontierland” and hit several milestones in the process.
Disney World reinstates daily housekeeping at deluxe resorts
Starting today, Jan. 15, Walt Disney World is reinstituting daily housekeeping service at all Walt Disney World deluxe results. This is the first time the daily service has been brought back since COVID-19 reopening. Some deluxe resorts had already brought back the daily service but now all the deluxe location...
