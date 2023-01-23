Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 26th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Tabor and Underwood tonight for high school basketball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full schedule below. Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G) Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Diagonal at Murray (G), 7:00 PM. Semifinal: Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas (G),...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/25): NE Nodaway, King City move to King City Tournament finals
(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and King City moved to the finals of the King City Tournament on Wednesday night. Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below. Consolation: Polo vs. Mid-Buchanan (MISSING) KING CITY TOURNAMENT. Semifinal: King City 49 South Holt 35. No Stats Reported. Semifinal: Northeast Nodaway 26...
kmaland.com
Red Oak finding its rhythm, gearing up for another postseason run
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak boys basketball is beginning to find its rhythm as the 2022-23 regular season approaches its end. The Tigers (5-10) entered the Christmas break with a meager 1-6 record, but have since started to find their footing with a 4-4 record since the season resumed, and two of those losses coming by less than 10 points.
kmaland.com
Shirley F. Wedlock, Maryville, MO
Memorials:Mosaic Medical Center Gift Shop, 2016 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468. Notes:Shirley passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at a care center in Chandler, AZ. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Virginia M. Lett, 95, Maryville, MO
Memorials:The New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO. Notes:Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Ardith Sunderman, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Ardith passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Azria Care center in Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Claron "Mark" Cole, 79 of Shenandoah
Time:11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorials:Wounded Warrior Project or People 4 Paws. Cemetery:Garnett Cemetery ~ Garnett, KS With Military Honors on January 28, 2023. Mark passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Levi passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Joyce E. Livengood, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
farmerpublishing.com
New Arrival: Waylon Dwayne Wennihan
Dixie and Jacob Wennihan of Rock Port, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Waylon Dwayne Wennihan. Waylon was born at 10:54 p.m. on January 13, 2023, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. He weighed seven pounds and four ounces. Grandparents are Greg and Janet Wennihan of...
northwestmoinfo.com
High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man
HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
kmaland.com
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
kttn.com
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
kmaland.com
St. Joseph woman hospitalized after car overturns
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Melissa R. Fisher, 37, St. Joseph, was westbound at a high rate of speed on U.S. 36 at Interstate 29. The...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Harrison County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man today on over a handful of charges in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Jeremy J. Pullen around 11:02 Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of felony creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights, and exceeding the posted speed limit over 26 miles-per-hour.
kmaland.com
Red Oak board backs school bus lease agreement
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are ensuring the district's bus fleet is secured for the upcoming school years. During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved the leasing of three 77-passenger diesel buses through Bluebird for the 2023-24 to 2025-26 school years for just over $76,400 a year or over $229,000 total. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the move comes in anticipation of any supply chain issues and the current lease agreement expiring in September. However, he adds there are also a couple of reasons they would prefer leasing the vehicles versus purchasing them.
kmaland.com
Mount Ayr man booked on Red Oak police warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Mount Ayr man was booked on a warrant in Red Oak Monday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 50-year-old Darold Eugene Bredberg was arrested on a Red Oak Police warrant for possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense -- a felony -- and possession of a controlled substance marijuana third or subsequent offense -- an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Bredberg's arrest comes after officers initiated a traffic stop near 4th and Valley Streets in Red Oak.
kmaland.com
Johnson settling in as Fremont County Attorney
(Sidney) -- Fremont County Attorney Peter Johnson is laying the groundwork for his Sidney-based office. For the first time in five years, the county has its own independent county attorney after utilizing services through Mills County with a 28-E agreement since 2019. Johnson was elected to the position in the November general elections capturing 95% of the vote. He took office later that month to fill the vacancy left by former Mills County Naeda Elliott, who resigned last year. Johnson says the early weeks of his first term have been dedicated to re-building the Sidney-based office.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah officials explore new street department shop
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to purchase land as the future site of a new city facility. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for February 14th at 6 p.m. on entering into a contract with Valley Farms, Incorporated to purchase five acres of land on Ferguson Road. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city hopes to construct a new street department shop across from the Iowa National Guard Armory. He says it's a facility the city's needed for a long time.
Comments / 0