Winter Weather Advisory issued for KC region Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Kansas City region starting Tuesday night.

According to the NWS, the advisory will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and it will run through Wednesday at noon.

The advisory impacts Leavenworth, Johnson, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Clay, Cass, Jackson and Platte counties in Missouri.

During this time, there could one to three inches of snow and it could impact the Wednesday morning commute with slippery conditions.

