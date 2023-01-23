ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers injury news: Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell banged up, expected to play vs. Eagles

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lu2cn_0kOdaprF00

The 49ers appeared to escape their divisional playoff win over the Cowboys without any injury problems, but head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday had a couple updates to keep an eye on for San Francisco on the health front.

Shanahan in a conference call with reporters said along with defensive lineman Charles Omenihu’s oblique injury, running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell are dealing with calf and groin ailments, respectively.

While health issues are always a concern in the postseason, Shanahan indicated all three players are day-to-day and expected to play vs. the Eagles in the NFC championship game.

“No, we’re expecting to get them all back for Sunday,” Shanahan said,

“but we’ll see how it goes through the week with practice and everything. Hopefully it’ll go well and that’ll get them ready for Sunday.”

The 49ers have managed to get their health situation under control after dealing with a ton of issues early in the season. Through two weeks of playoff games it appears they’ve avoided any major problems. The goal now will be to get their trio of Omenihu, McCaffrey and Mitchell through the week of practice without any setbacks so they can suit up in Philadelphia.

San Francisco will have a normal practice week with a day off Tuesday, then they’ll begin on-field preparations Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NBC Sports

Ex-Cowboys DE goes on amazing rant about Hurts and Eagles

If you need a good pro-Eagles pep talk or rallying cry ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, allow me to direct you to a rant from none other than a former Dallas Cowboy-turned-ESPN analyst. It sounds insane, but trust me. Marcus Spears has become one of the better, sharper voices...
DALLAS, PA
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game

Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground

Omenihu is accused of pushing the woman during an argument on Monday afternoon, a day after the team beat the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs San Francisco 49ers player Charles Omenihu was arrested by police in Northern California this week, a day after his team cemented their spot in the NFC Championship Game. Omenihu, 25, was arrested after San Jose police received a report of a domestic violence incident on Monday afternoon. When officers arrived at the location of the alleged incident, an adult woman claiming to be...
SAN JOSE, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers land rare defensive talent in new mock draft

Sometimes when you watch an NFL draft prospect, there is just something that stands out you can’t quite put your finger on but you know they are a special player. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was the last one we saw like that in the draft who we lobbied for the Pittsburgh Steelers to draft. But having missed on Parsons, the Steelers could fix that this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Are Furious With One Coach Of The Year Finalist Snub

The NFL announced the finalists for each of its major end-of-season awards on Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9. Normally, you would expect the outrage of fans to wait until the winner of each award is announced. But many around the NFL can't believe ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Kellen Moore Announcement

Will the Dallas Cowboys lose both of their coordinators to head coaching positions this coming offseason? Dan Quinn is one of the most sought-after coordinators in the NFL right now. But he's not the only Cowboys assistant being targeted for a head coaching job.  Cowboys offensive coordinator ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eli Manning teaches Demario Davis how to rip 'Peyton' in half in Pro Bowl commercial

The sibling rivalry between Peyton Manning (AFC) and Eli Manning (NFC) continues as the brothers prepare to coach against each other in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games next week. After arguing over which conference is better in their first commercial for this year’s Pro Bowl and recreating a viral meme scene from Zoolander, Eli and Peyton are back with another funny commercial promoting the all-star flag football game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy