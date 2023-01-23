Read full article on original website
Million dollar bars: An easy dessert recipe made with chocolate, caramel and cookies
Craving a new, sweet recipe? This weekend, make this million dollar bar dessert made with simple ingredients that can be prepare in just 30 short minutes.
gordonramsayclub.com
Traditional Sponge Cake
Sponge cake or pan di Spagna/pan di span is a traditional Italian white sponge cake consisted of just 3 basic ingredients: sugar, flour, and eggs. It is a base for numerous cake recipes. You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it plus 35 minutes to cook. Soft, tasty and easy – here is the recipe:
gordonramsayclub.com
Easy Peanut Butter Truffles
These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup...
The creamiest, fluffiest and most nostalgic chocolate peanut butter pie ever
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. The diner had not been our first choice. The four of us had been driving, for seemingly forever, in...
Unique and Unexpected Vanilla Ice Cream Topper Is Going Viral
It sounds odd at first but must be delicious.
I Made Julia Child’s Chocolate Mousse Recipe and It Was Mind-Blowing
You may be thinking, “chocolate mousse? What’s the big deal?” Well, one taste of this deeply chocolatey, perfectly airy mousse, will tell you why Julia Child’s chocolate mousse recipe from Mastering the Art of French Cooking is one you’ll use for life. Aside from the technique of using both the egg whites and egg yolks, I love how she adds an ample amount of brewed coffee in addition to orange liqueur. Those two ingredients combined with quality chocolate and just enough sugar to balance the flavors is a true work of art.
Ben & Jerry’s newest ‘Topped’ flavors taste like two classic desserts
Ben & Jerry’s has launched two new flavors in its “Topped” line that will have ice cream lovers ditching their New Year’s resolutions. Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake feature what the “Topped” line is known for - a top layer of chocolate ganache.
Cinnamon flop cake recipe
This old-fashioned, but easy, Reddit-famous cinnamon flop cake recipe made a light and fluffy coffee cake. What is a cinnamon flop cake? Back in 2021, a Reddit recipe went viral for an old-fashioned cinnamon flop cake.
Tasting Table
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Getting Creative With Cocoa Cream Cheese
Cream cheese can be a bit of a blank canvas. Sure plain cream cheese is great as it is, but there are a plethora of other flavors and infused varieties from this three-cheese, herb, and honey cream cheese to this whipped everything bagel version. Now, even trader Trader Joe's is getting on the flavored cream cheese action, debuting its Hot Cocoa Inspired Cream Cheese Spread, which the packaging describes as "a schmear for bagels, graham crackers, and fruit," (via Instagram).
No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
Over 11,500 Jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Moisturizer Sell Each Day
With over 11,500 jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 (also called Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer) sold each day, this fan-favorite face moisturizer is one of the most popular skin-perfecting products on the market. It’s an over-the-counter product that promises serious hydration, smoother texture and brighter skin from the very first use. The rich, fragrance-free formula is also one of the best anti-aging creams doctors trust, and layers well with the entire lineup of Olay affordable face serums.
KTRE
Oreo’s newest cookie is an Oreo stuffed with Oreos
(CNN) – Oreo’s newest limited-edition cookie is stuffed with itself. The company is calling it The Most Oreo Oreo. The cookie has chocolate wafers stuffed with a cookies and cream filling that is thicker than the filling in Double Stuf Oreos and Mega Oreos. The Most Oreo Oreos...
No Bake Desserts: Creamy Oreo Peanut Butter Pie
Are you a peanut butter lover, looking for a new decadent dessert? How about an easy no-bake peanut butter pie recipe that only has 5 ingredients plus an oreo cookie pie crust and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.
Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)
The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
One Green Planet
Chocolate Mint Cream Tarts [Vegan]
1 cup (80 g) medium-shred unsweetened dried coconut. 3 tablespoons (37.5 g) chopped and melted cacao butter. 10 drops vanilla extract, Medicine Flower brand preferred. 1 cup (140 g) raw cashews, soaked for 2 hours and rinsed. 1/2 cup (120 ml) Almond Milk. 1/4 cup (60 ml) coconut nectar. 1...
gordonramsayclub.com
Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)
This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
Food52
Earl Grey Cake Doughnuts
The Earl Grey tea blend has had a very tumultuous history of origin. There’s documentation that dates back to the 2nd Earl Grey in the 1830s; though the origin of tea flavored with bergamot was highly theorized at the time. Some theories link the tea blend to a Chinese mandarin gifting the tea to Earl Grey, while the tea house Jacksons of Piccadilly laid claim to the blend, stating that the recipe had been in production since 1830.
Chocolate Chip Cookie - Cheesecake Bars🤯
This recipe is going to blow your mind and kick your taste buds into overdrive! This is a family favorite, super easy to make, comes together quickly and best of all combines two of my favorite things, chocolate chip cookies and cheesecake. Prepare to have your mind blown!🤯
The Daily South
Grapefruit-Cream Cheese Hand Pies
These grapefruit hand pies strike a nice balance of sweet and bitter. The cream cheese adds a great tang that complements the grapefruit preserves, while turbinado sugar adds crunch on top. A simple powdered sugar glaze that uses grapefruit juice adds a zing of fresh citrus flavor to each bite. Although if you can’t find grapefruit preserves, orange marmalade would make a great substitution.
Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top spots
Think you know what the top items were? You might want to think again - Trader Joe's 'retired' five items, giving different products the chance to shine this year.
