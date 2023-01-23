ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for two 'Most Wanted' suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is searching for two "Most Wanted" suspects. Misty Jordan-Eagle is charged with exploitation of an elderly person and receiving and possessing stolen property. She is 31-years-old, is five-foot-five-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. Henry Pineda III is charged with first...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Woman found dead at north Tulsa RV park, suspect in custody

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has confirmed that a woman was found dead Thursday morning at Mingo RV Park. Police say they responded to the scene around 10 a.m. and found a woman who had injuries consistent with murder. Tulsa police took a suspect into custody...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

NEW DOCS: Suspect details murder of Washington County couple

UPDATE: Lucas Walker, a suspect in the double murder of Larry and Deborah Dutton in Washington County, detailed the crime to authorities, according to newly released court documents. The murders likely occurred on Dec. 19 or 20, 2022, the documents say. On Jan. 20, Washington County deputies went to the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts emphasis on distracted driving dangers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on distracted driving. The movement is dedicated to Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in January 2015, and aims to remind people of the serious dangers of distracted driving. Dees and Trooper...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Water main break causes water to spray across Broken Arrow Expressway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A water main break in Tulsa sent water spraying across eastbound lanes during rush hour traffic Monday. Tulsa police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that traffic didn't have to be diverted and the water was turned off after about 30-45 minutes. The 8-inch waterline break...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' dies at 100

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marina Metevelis, known as Tulsa's "Rose the Riveter" because she helped build B-17 bombers during World War II, died on Jan. 14 at the age of 100. Marina was born and raised in Wichita, Kan., and while in high school, she began to help build B-17 bombers for troops during World War II. Her brother was killed in the war when she was 18.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Warming stations open in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold and snow. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mayor Bynum gives report of programs, projects, events his team worked in 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum shared his 2022 Office of the Mayor Annual Report Monday. “2022 was a year of incredible economic growth and historic investment in our city,” Bynum said. “The overwhelming successes that we saw this past year have allowed us to hit the ground running in 2023 as we continue to work together to address our greatest challenges and move our city forward.”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa street crews respond to winter weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is responding to winter weather expected through early Wednesday morning. As rain starts to transition from rain to snow, Tulsa street crews will begin salting the roads to help with the melting process and clear the streets. Crews will work through...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy