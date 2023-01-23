Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Sand Springs police arrest man for alleged drug trafficking, possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department has arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officers said they recognized a subject, identified as Cameron Holder, in the 1100 block of Industrial Avenue. Police say they knew of Holder having Sand Springs warrants and thus made contact with...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 1 for vandalism believed to be gang-related, second suspect at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has made an arrest in connection to gang-related vandalism. On Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of 31st and Mingo near Cricket Wireless. TPD says they saw two individuals painting graffiti on the side of the building...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrests kidnapping suspect, victim rescued by deputies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued the victim Tuesday evening. On Jan. 24, deputies responded to a call on East 61st Street North. The victim's roommate told deputies that 33-year-old Jace Lee McKittrick had beaten his girlfriend and allegedly held...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for two 'Most Wanted' suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is searching for two "Most Wanted" suspects. Misty Jordan-Eagle is charged with exploitation of an elderly person and receiving and possessing stolen property. She is 31-years-old, is five-foot-five-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. Henry Pineda III is charged with first...
KTUL
Woman found dead at north Tulsa RV park, suspect in custody
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has confirmed that a woman was found dead Thursday morning at Mingo RV Park. Police say they responded to the scene around 10 a.m. and found a woman who had injuries consistent with murder. Tulsa police took a suspect into custody...
KTUL
Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
KTUL
17-year-old suspect identified in connection to Washington County double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the teenager who was arrested last Friday in connection to a double homicide. WCSO says Heidi Dutton appeared before a Special judge Sigler today in Washington County District Court. This was her initial appearance and...
KTUL
16-year-old found dead in road with gunshot wound, police investigating as homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 16-year-old boy was found in the road suffering from a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department. Broken Arrow police say they responded to the 1400 block of west Trenton around 2:40 a.m. for an unresponsive teenage boy in the street.
KTUL
School resource officers to be in every school in Rogers County, sheriff's office says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that every school in Rogers County will soon have a school resource officer on site. As of January 2023, every school in Rogers County has been assigned a school resource officer. Commissioner Dan DeLozier, Ron Burrows, and Steve...
KTUL
NEW DOCS: Suspect details murder of Washington County couple
UPDATE: Lucas Walker, a suspect in the double murder of Larry and Deborah Dutton in Washington County, detailed the crime to authorities, according to newly released court documents. The murders likely occurred on Dec. 19 or 20, 2022, the documents say. On Jan. 20, Washington County deputies went to the...
KTUL
Greenwood Rising, city, 1921 Commission facing lawsuit from descendent of massacre victim
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — He was described by the founders of the Mayo Clinic as the best black surgeon in America. Dr. Andrew Cheesten Jackson was known as a man who would treat people from all walks of life and all skin colors. It's a legacy his family says...
KTUL
Ottawa, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms signed rule 2021R-08F which is the "Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces," and amends the ATF's regulations to clarify when a rifle is designed, made, and intended to be fired from the shoulder.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts emphasis on distracted driving dangers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on distracted driving. The movement is dedicated to Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in January 2015, and aims to remind people of the serious dangers of distracted driving. Dees and Trooper...
KTUL
Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
KTUL
Water main break causes water to spray across Broken Arrow Expressway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A water main break in Tulsa sent water spraying across eastbound lanes during rush hour traffic Monday. Tulsa police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that traffic didn't have to be diverted and the water was turned off after about 30-45 minutes. The 8-inch waterline break...
KTUL
Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' dies at 100
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marina Metevelis, known as Tulsa's "Rose the Riveter" because she helped build B-17 bombers during World War II, died on Jan. 14 at the age of 100. Marina was born and raised in Wichita, Kan., and while in high school, she began to help build B-17 bombers for troops during World War II. Her brother was killed in the war when she was 18.
KTUL
Warming stations open in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold and snow. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7.
KTUL
Mayor Bynum gives report of programs, projects, events his team worked in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum shared his 2022 Office of the Mayor Annual Report Monday. “2022 was a year of incredible economic growth and historic investment in our city,” Bynum said. “The overwhelming successes that we saw this past year have allowed us to hit the ground running in 2023 as we continue to work together to address our greatest challenges and move our city forward.”
KTUL
City of Tulsa street crews respond to winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is responding to winter weather expected through early Wednesday morning. As rain starts to transition from rain to snow, Tulsa street crews will begin salting the roads to help with the melting process and clear the streets. Crews will work through...
KTUL
Tulsa Board of County Commissioners approves funding for Berryhill schools sewer expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Board of Country Commissioners approved a $2.7 million American Rescue Plan Act Subrecipient Agreement for the City of Sand Springs and Berryhill Public Schools. The funding will be used to extend the City of Sand Spring's sanitary sewer system to Berryhill schools. “Berryhill...
Comments / 0