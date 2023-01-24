ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council member proposes name change for Audubon Park

By Bill Dries
 2 days ago

Audubon Park would be renamed Memphis Botanical Park and the park’s lake named in honor of historian and civil rights activist Miriam DeCosta-Willis under a pair of proposals Memphis City Council members get their first look at Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The two ordinances sponsored by council member Patrice Robinson will be discussed in a Tuesday, Jan. 24, council executive session.

The proposals follow an op-ed in The Daily Memphian last week by Thelma Crivens calling for a move away from the name, which honors 19th century naturalist John James Audubon.

Audubon Park’s lake would be named in honor of historian and civil rights activist Miriam DeCosta-Willis. (Courtesy DIG Memphis)

Audubon opposed the abolitionist movement and owned slaves. His writings also expressed his belief that African-Americans and Native Americans were inferior.

Crivens is a retired attorney who served on a city renaming commission that was tasked with examining the names of Memphis streets and public spaces. The city council appointed the commission in the wake of George Floyd’s 2020 death in Minneapolis police custody.

Crivens’ call and Robinson’s proposals come as naturalist and environmentalist groups across the country either have dropped Audubon’s name from their titles or are considering it.

Among those considering a change is the National Audubon Society, which has 500 chapters across the country.

The park is busy these days. It’s currently undergoing renovation, including a redesign of its golf course and a remake of the city-owned Leftwich Tennis Center.

Patrice Robinson

The ordinances would require three votes by the council. The proposals are not on Tuesday’s council agenda for first reading but could be added unless two council members object.

Meanwhile, the council is scheduled to take the first of three votes Tuesday on an ordinance that would change the name of Second Street between Beale Street and G.E. Patterson Avenue for the late state Rep. Barbara Cooper.

Cooper died in October 2022.

The council meets at 3:30 p.m. with committees starting at 8:30 a.m. Watch a livestream of the full council day at City Hall. Here is the agenda for committee meetings. Here is the agenda for the afternoon council session. You will find documents for some of the items on both agendas here . Follow @bdriesdm for live coverage of the council day.

The council votes Tuesday on the 19-story, 18-room “Dream” hotel proposed to be built atop the existing Royal Furniture building at 122 S. Main St. on the southeast corner of South Main and Gayoso Avenue.

The council has delayed two previous votes in the matter. The proposal by developer Tom Intrator has drawn opposition from Belz Enterprises, which owns the adjacent Tower at Peabody Place office tower.

Belz says the area can’t handle the increased traffic and parking and that it will interfere with parking and loading at its office tower.

The council returns to the question of a damage deposit for the Memphis in May International Festival’s use of Tom Lee Park after putting off a vote on the matter late last year.

A city-funded “park restoration fund” was proposed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Among the terms is a $500,000 in city funding to pay for any park damage from the Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest this year and next. The city funding would be allocated at $350,000 and $150,000 in 2024.

If damages exceed those costs, Memphis in May would pay up to $250,000 each year.

The Memphis River Parks Partnership would be responsible for paying for damages beyond the city’s and MIM’s money.

Chase Carlisle

A resolution from council member Chase Carlisle includes wording that gives the city “sole discretion to approve payment of restoration funds for damage incurred by the festival.”

That excludes payment for damage “caused by willful/wanton destruction of property or damage incurred due to gross negligence of the festival operator” or “gross negligence of the festival operator.”

Carlisle had talked earlier of having a neutral third-party observe load-in and tear down for the two major events. There is no mention of that stipulation in the proposal to be discussed Tuesday.

Last week, MIM announced it was moving the musical festival’s “blues tent” stage  to Handy Park on Beale Street. The larger stages will be in Tom Lee Park; the lineup is expected to be announced next month.

JoJo Lewis
3d ago

Why?? Focus on issues that are running this city into the gutter. leave things in the park as is. Geez City Council get a brain.

Reply
9
 

