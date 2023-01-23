ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Hardest college to get into in every state

It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
TheDailyBeast

Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts

Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
JENISON, MI
NBC2 Fort Myers

Schools face pressure to take harder line on discipline

AP– As kids’ behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns, many schools are facing pressure from critics to rethink their approaches to discipline — including policies intended to reduce suspensions and expulsions. Approaches such as “restorative justice” were adopted widely in recent...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
KRQE News 13

President of American Federation of Teachers visits Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The President of The American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, was in Rio Rancho Thursday to learn more about the Career Technical Education Program. The program is a partnership between Rio Rancho Public Schools and Central New Mexico Community College (CNM), aimed at creating more opportunities for students. The program offers students […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
denver7.com

US school districts drowning in student lunch debt

Congress ended the free-lunch-for-all program a few months ago. Now, in order for students to qualify for free lunch, a family of four must earn $36,000 a year or less. Many children don't qualify but still can't afford meals. Several schools still provide meals for these students, requiring them to pay later and creating a debt many families cannot pay down.
msn.com

4 ways parents can fight back against woke schools

Raise your hand if you've been branded as 'that crazy parent.' (Hand raised.) I've had my microphone turned off at board meetings, been reprimanded by a local teachers’ union leader, and publicly assassinated by social justice moms for vocally opposing activism in my children's former school district. I've complained...
Phys.org

The SAT and ACT are less important than you might think, says professor

College admission tests are becoming a thing of the past. of U.S. colleges and universities do not require applicants to take standardized tests—like the SAT or the ACT. That proportion of institutions with test-optional policies has more than doubled since the spring of 2020. And for the fall of...
FLORIDA STATE
ValueWalk

Mathematics Isn’t And Can’t Be “Racist” As Some Claim

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 24, 2023) – “Woke” extremists teaching at major universities have begun attacking the square root of minus 1, circles not governed by π, and numbers which are irrational, leading some to think that they are themselves being irrational, as well as endangering their own credibility and the credibility of those fighting legitimate racism, argues mathematician John Banzhaf.

Comments / 0

Community Policy