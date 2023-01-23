Read full article on original website
Get your kid the heck out of traditional public schools: Journalist exposes teachers hiding CRT
Accuracy in Media president Adam Guillette exposes what's happening in America's public schools regarding critical race theory on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue
WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
College student drops out, slams 'force-fed indoctrination': 'College industrial complex' is selling a big lie
PragerU personality CJ Pearson said he left the University of Alabama with only three semesters remaining in order to help fight the "woke" agenda on campuses across America.
'I Was a Teacher, I Abandoned Being "Woke" For My Students' Sake'
Instead of teaching my students that the system is rigged against people of color, I told then they were architects of their own destiny.
A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.
This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts
Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to require high schools to offer remedial courses
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would require high schools to better prepare students who are not reaching performance benchmarks.
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
Schools face pressure to take harder line on discipline
AP– As kids’ behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns, many schools are facing pressure from critics to rethink their approaches to discipline — including policies intended to reduce suspensions and expulsions. Approaches such as “restorative justice” were adopted widely in recent...
President of American Federation of Teachers visits Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The President of The American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, was in Rio Rancho Thursday to learn more about the Career Technical Education Program. The program is a partnership between Rio Rancho Public Schools and Central New Mexico Community College (CNM), aimed at creating more opportunities for students. The program offers students […]
US school districts drowning in student lunch debt
Congress ended the free-lunch-for-all program a few months ago. Now, in order for students to qualify for free lunch, a family of four must earn $36,000 a year or less. Many children don't qualify but still can't afford meals. Several schools still provide meals for these students, requiring them to pay later and creating a debt many families cannot pay down.
Teachers' Union Pushed Woke Polices While Math Scores Plummeted Under COVID
Teachers' Union Pushed Woke Polices While Math Scores Plummeted Under COVID
4 ways parents can fight back against woke schools
Raise your hand if you've been branded as 'that crazy parent.' (Hand raised.) I've had my microphone turned off at board meetings, been reprimanded by a local teachers’ union leader, and publicly assassinated by social justice moms for vocally opposing activism in my children's former school district. I've complained...
'Everybody is cheating': Why this teacher has adopted an open ChatGPT policy
An associate professor at the prestigious Wharton School is not only allowing his students to use ChatGPT, they are required to.
SD middle schoolers learn from Farmer's Insurance Open prep
Kids got to learn there's a lot more happening on a golf course, than just hitting a ball. The soil, the holes in the ground, and the wildlife all factor into the Farmer’s Insurance Open.
The SAT and ACT are less important than you might think, says professor
College admission tests are becoming a thing of the past. of U.S. colleges and universities do not require applicants to take standardized tests—like the SAT or the ACT. That proportion of institutions with test-optional policies has more than doubled since the spring of 2020. And for the fall of...
Mathematics Isn’t And Can’t Be “Racist” As Some Claim
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 24, 2023) – “Woke” extremists teaching at major universities have begun attacking the square root of minus 1, circles not governed by π, and numbers which are irrational, leading some to think that they are themselves being irrational, as well as endangering their own credibility and the credibility of those fighting legitimate racism, argues mathematician John Banzhaf.
