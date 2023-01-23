Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 22, 2022. It has since been updated. The experience of having a loved one with dementia is incredibly distressing for both the individual experiencing it and the people who care about them. When it happens to a parent, it may be especially tough for an adult child to see their memories and the person they once were fade away. One such daughter, Bailey, posted a TikTok video of a difficult conversation she had with her dad, who has dementia. Scott, the father, doesn't think he is her dad and struggles when she calls him dad. However, he can still see that she means something unique to him, and it's so lovely to see him express that.

