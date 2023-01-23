ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children

Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Upworthy

Daughter beautifully explains to her dad with dementia that they're related: 'You know I love you'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 22, 2022. It has since been updated. The experience of having a loved one with dementia is incredibly distressing for both the individual experiencing it and the people who care about them. When it happens to a parent, it may be especially tough for an adult child to see their memories and the person they once were fade away. One such daughter, Bailey, posted a TikTok video of a difficult conversation she had with her dad, who has dementia. Scott, the father, doesn't think he is her dad and struggles when she calls him dad. However, he can still see that she means something unique to him, and it's so lovely to see him express that.
ABC News

Girl asks grandpa to daddy-daughter dance in sweet video

Kelsey Woolverton and her daughter Austyn were visiting Woolverton's parents last week when the 5-year-old summoned the courage to ask her beloved grandpa a very important question. "There's a Valentine's Day dance," Austyn began. "But we need our dad to go there. My dad is not going to go. Will...
PAPILLION, NE
iheart.com

Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
Maya Devi

Man learns 'his son' is 'his uncle' after catching girlfriend's affair with grandfather

A man finds out that his son is actually his uncle after realizing that his girlfriend was being intimate with his own grandfather. Samir Simpson-Bey, a TikTok user, shared a video on social media where he mentioned that he couldn’t believe the fact that he anticipated more from a man. He found that his son was really his uncle. His grandfather was having an affair with his girlfriend the whole time they were together.

