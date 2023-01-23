Read full article on original website
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Dad's video singing to preemie son in NICU goes viral
A TikTok video of a Texas dad singing a worship song to his premature son in the NICU has gone viral with over 1 million views in a month.
Upworthy
Daughter beautifully explains to her dad with dementia that they're related: 'You know I love you'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 22, 2022. It has since been updated. The experience of having a loved one with dementia is incredibly distressing for both the individual experiencing it and the people who care about them. When it happens to a parent, it may be especially tough for an adult child to see their memories and the person they once were fade away. One such daughter, Bailey, posted a TikTok video of a difficult conversation she had with her dad, who has dementia. Scott, the father, doesn't think he is her dad and struggles when she calls him dad. However, he can still see that she means something unique to him, and it's so lovely to see him express that.
ABC News
Girl asks grandpa to daddy-daughter dance in sweet video
Kelsey Woolverton and her daughter Austyn were visiting Woolverton's parents last week when the 5-year-old summoned the courage to ask her beloved grandpa a very important question. "There's a Valentine's Day dance," Austyn began. "But we need our dad to go there. My dad is not going to go. Will...
iheart.com
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
I found my ‘twin’ stranger in another state – my mom was so shaken when she saw us she asked if we’re adopted
AN identical facial recognition match led two strangers to find their unrelated look-alikes. Ambra from North Carolina and Jennifer from Texas discovered they were “twins” through a website called Twin Strangers which helps people find each other through their facial dimensions. The pair, who were 23 and 33...
Woman's heartbreak as husband dies in his sleep just days after finding out she was pregnant
A woman has shared her heartbreak after her husband died in his sleep – just days after finding out they were going to become parents. Shannen Rissel and husband Connor had been together for five years when they tied the knot last September. However, their dream life together in...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Mom Neglecting Newborn Triplets by Leaving Them Crying Alone Inside Backed
"In order for you to step away so you can regroup, even momentarily, your baby's safety is paramount," a New York pediatrician told Newsweek.
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
After Boy was in a 12 Year Coma, Nobody Realized He was Conscious
For twelve years, Martin Pistorius was trapped in his own body, unable to communicate or move. At the age of twelve, Martin slipped into a coma and remained in that state for several years. However, when he woke up, he was fully conscious and able to hear, see, and think.
Man learns 'his son' is 'his uncle' after catching girlfriend's affair with grandfather
A man finds out that his son is actually his uncle after realizing that his girlfriend was being intimate with his own grandfather. Samir Simpson-Bey, a TikTok user, shared a video on social media where he mentioned that he couldn’t believe the fact that he anticipated more from a man. He found that his son was really his uncle. His grandfather was having an affair with his girlfriend the whole time they were together.
The Daily South
Abandoned Tennessee Dog Found With Heartbreaking Letter Reunited With Owner
The story of a big, fluffy dog named Lilo who recently found herself in a Chattanooga animal shelter has ended better than anyone could have hoped. After being abandoned by her owner, Lilo arrived at McKamey Animal Center (MAC) earlier this week with a handwritten note tied to her collar.
Man is furious with his stepsons for 'ruining' his daughter's 14th birthday after wife brushes him off
Two teenagers have allegedly picked on their stepsister so badly that they caused her great distress on her birthday, resulting in a major rift in the family. *This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Mom Charged Nearly $1.5 Million For Birth Of Triplets
A mother of triplets said she was charged nearly $1.5 million in hospital bills for the birth of her newborns.
Husband refuses to bring wife to his family events to hide his secret
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. When you get married, each partner marries into an extended family. While you may not have to see them every day, you definitely make an impression in their lives in some way.
